President Michael D Higgins calls for new ways of producing food where farming and nature reconnect

Ireland’s food production systems need to change so that farming and nature reconnect, President Michael D Higgins has said.

He told a United Nations summit the country had ambitious plans for the sector to become more sustainable and would push for other countries to do likewise.

President Higgins cited the recently published Food Vision 2030 strategy which has the stated aim of making Ireland’s agri-food sector a world leader in sustainable food systems.

The strategy has been criticised by environmentalists as unrealistic given the parallel goal of rapidly increasing production and sales.

But the President it correctly recognised the interconnections between food, health, environment and climate.

“The strategy rightfully sets the viability and resilience of our farmers and fishers as one of its primary missions,” he said.

“I am particularly pleased to see the strategy’s strong commitment to protecting and preserving Ireland’s rich natural capital, including our soils.

“Our soils must be nurtured and protected. Farming and nature must reconnect.”

The President was addressing UN Food Systems Summit, convened to push for radical changes to the way the world produces and distributes food.

Current intensive production practices are causing enormous environmental damage, accelerating climate change and hampering the natural world’s ability to absorb harmful emissions, while creating extreme inequality and food insecurity for the most vulnerable.

President Higgins used the occasion to call on world leaders not to turn their backs on Afghanistan’s people as the country’s collapse pushes millions into severe hunger.

A crippling drought, years of conflict and the Covid pandemic had already left millions destitute, he said.

Since the Taliban’s return to power, the World Bank, IMF and other international institutions had suspended development funds and frozen the country’s foreign reserves.

“Before the recent turmoil, 14 million people were already in severe hunger, with over two million children suffering from acute malnutrition,” President Higgins said.

“Economic collapse will push millions more into destitution.

“The World Food Programme needs additional funds to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to these millions as the harsh winter closes in, food and fuel prices rise rapidly, work opportunities disappear, public salaries are not paid, basic social services collapse, and families are forced to sell household goods and farm assets to buy food.”