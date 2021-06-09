Power hungry data centres ‘undermine’ public’s climate efforts

FAILURE to halt the spread of data centres will undermine the climate action efforts of the general public, a Dáil committee has heard.

TDs reacted after the Irish Independent reported energy regulator proposals to restrict new centres amid escalating warnings about their drain on the national electricity supply.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore told the committee dealing with amendments to the Climate Bill that she was “staggered” by the warning from Eirgrid that if all the data centres seeking power connections were supplied, their electricity usage would equate to 70pc of our entire national consumption.

“This is a runaway horse that we have no control over,” she said.

Ms Whitmore proposed an amendment to the bill seeking a 100pc target for renewable electricity generation by 2030.

Current policy is for 70pc of electricity to come from renewables by that date.

Ms Whitmore said unless power usage from data centres was capped, they would use all the additional renewable power generated from new wind farms being planned.

“We want people to use electric vehicles but if they are using energy that’s not coming from renewables because we are powering data centres, that will undermine those individual efforts to do the right thing.”

Independent Deputy Naughten described the situation as “perverse”.

“I am not against data centres but they should be directly connected with employment in this country.

“Quite a few are speculative and we should not be facilitating them.”

Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Ossian Smyth, said Ms Whitmore’s amendment could not be accepted as the bill already provided for overall renewable energy targets.

Her amendment was one of 239 brought before the committee. Those made by the Government were passed but all others were either defeated or ruled out of order.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan had warned at the outset that it was not intended to accept any of them.

As a result, dozens were withdrawn to be reintroduced at the bill’s next stage which is report stage in the Dáil.

Many of those amendments seek stronger commitments to just transition, a greater role for the Oireachtas in making and approving climate action decisions, separate emissions reduction targets for agriculture and greater recognition of the biodiversity crisis.

“It’s going to be a long report stage,” said Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan is hoping to get the bill passed before the summer recess so that it can be used to develop the first ‘carbon budget’ before the end of the year.

The bill creates the structure for carbon budgets to be drawn up, which will limit the amount of greenhouse gas emissions the country can produce over a given period of time.

It also makes it a legal requirement to halve national emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

During the committee stage, controversy arose over the use of the ‘money message’ mechanism to block some amendments by claiming they would be a cost to the exchequer, and the ruling out of order of other amendments for reasons some TDs disputed.

Several TDs have said they will raise the out or order decisions with the Ceann Comhairle.