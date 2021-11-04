| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Poor countries tied up in knots by red tape around green climate fund

It takes four to five years even to secure a loan’

Indigenous Amazon delegate Romancil Gentil Kreta wearing a face mask of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) looks on during the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 3 Expand
British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, greet Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Reuters Expand

Close

Indigenous Amazon delegate Romancil Gentil Kreta wearing a face mask of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) looks on during the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 3

Indigenous Amazon delegate Romancil Gentil Kreta wearing a face mask of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) looks on during the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 3

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, greet Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Reuters

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, greet Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Reuters

/

Indigenous Amazon delegate Romancil Gentil Kreta wearing a face mask of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) looks on during the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 3

Caroline O'Doherty

Ireland is donating millions of euro as part of a funding initiative that makes poor countries jump through impossible hoops and wait years for financial help with the climate crisis.

The system is so dysfunctional that Ireland mostly bypasses it and sends money through separate channels.

The revelation comes as governments attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow haggle over a $100bn annual climate finance fund for developing nations.

Related topics

More On COP26

Privacy