Plea for closer cross-border cooperation on nature, climate

TEENAGE environmentalist and author Dara McAnulty has made a heartfelt plea for cross-border cooperation on climate change and nature.

The 17-year-old told an all-island conference: “Nature doesn’t settle on a boundary.”

The Fermanagh native, author of the multiple award winning Diary of a Young Naturalist, gave his presentation in poem form, noting that seeds, sounds and misinformation heeded none of the “invisible lines” of the border.

He urged communities and leaders on both sides to focus on shared challenges.

“Common ground is just that – the soil we tread on that gently holds us together,” he said.

The conference was hosted by the new Shared Island Unit set up by the government to help maintain all-island relations post-Brexit.

Speakers, including scientists, regulators and environmental activists, said while there were strong links and shared projects between universities and environmental groups north and south, official policy was not always so closely aligned.

They raised concerns around the Brexit fall-out and what the implications may be for a Northern Ireland no longer bound by EU environmental directives or the biodiversity clauses in the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

Water quality, pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, illegal dumping, mining, shared seas and fish stocks, and invasive species were all transboundary issues, the contributors stressed.

Habitats spanned the border yet designations and associated protections differed; planning in border areas was not coherent, and it was unclear whether Irish citizens in the north could still avail of the rights to environmental information enshrined in the EU’s Aarhus Convention.

Dr Tom Collins of the Irish Water Forum said he was particularly concerned about Northern Ireland’s departure from the EU Water Framework Directive given the issues around pollution of waterways by agricultural run-off and other sources.

“Water does not recognise jurisdictional boundaries,” he said.

Dr Eimear Cotter of the Environmental Protection Agency noted the Water Abstractions Bill soon to be enacted would cross-border implications that needed to be monitored.

Anne Marie McDevitt of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said species protections extend island-wide, noting curlews that bred in Antrim had feeding grounds in the South.

Shirley Clerkin, heritage officer with Monaghan County Council said a united approach could start with an education and information campaign.

“We have all-Ireland campaigns for tourism. Why not one to explain why biodiversity and climate action matter to everyone on the island?” she said.

The conference heard that greenhouse gas emissions and their sources were very similar north and south.

The North’s emissions were one-third of those from the south and as in the south, agriculture was the single biggest contributor.

Dr Vivian Gravey of Queens University Belfast said both jurisdictions also shared a history of low environmental ambition.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said climate and the environment were unique policy areas because they had global impact and required a shared response.

“It follows that there is no greater and more common challenge we face as an island, than tackling the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis, with the urgency, resolve and solidarity it demand,” he said.

