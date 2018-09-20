Plastics 'entering food chain via mosquitoes'

Mosquito larvae have been observed ingesting microplastics that can be passed up the food chain, researchers said yesterday, potentially uncovering a new way the particles could damage the environment.

Microplastics - tiny plastic shards broken down from man-made products such as synthetic clothing, car tyres and contact lenses - litter much of the world's oceans and can seriously harm marine wildlife and are believed to pose a risk to human health as they move through the food chain and contaminate water supplies.

Now researchers at the University of Reading in the UK believe they have proof microplastics can enter our ecosystem via mosquitoes and other flying insects.

The team observed mosquito larvae ingesting microscopic plastic beads - similar to the tiny plastic balls found in cosmetic products.

Many of the particles were transferred into the mosquitoes' adult form, meaning whatever ate the flying insects in the wild would also ingest the plastic.

"We were just looking at mosquitoes but there are lots of insects that live in water with larvae that eat things in water and then emerge as adults," Amanda Callaghan, the lead study author, said.

Irish Independent