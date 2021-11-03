‘Penny hasn’t dropped’ – engineer says society needs to be rewired to cope with climate change

An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, in August. Photo: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg

THE head of the only Irish university delegation at COP26 has said the ‘penny has still not dropped’ for most people about the kind of action needed on the climate crisis.

Professor Brian Ó Gallachóir is leading a group of academics and researchers from University College Cork (UCC) attending the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

He said despite the scale of the event, its core message had not filtered down to much of the public and many people in policymaking roles.

“What really strikes me, not just in an Irish context but internationally, is that the penny hasn’t dropped at all about what we need to do both in terms to change things so that we are not releasing massive amounts of emissions, but also in terms of adapting to climate change,” he said.

Read More

Prof Ó Gallachóir, whose expertise is in energy engineering, took part in a seminar on climate change and health at COP26.

He has worked with the World Health Organisation’s healthy cities programme, applying the principles to planning and infrastructure in Cork.

The seminar heard that state authorities will have to prepare for the health impacts of extreme weather, in particular the rise in temperatures even in relatively cool countries in western and northern Europe.

Even brief heatwaves brought a rise in hospital admissions for heat stress, dehydration and heart attacks, particularly among older people.

New UCC research published to coincide with COP26 has also found a startling link between mental health issues and extreme weather events.

Researchers found the odds of developing mental health issues were 90pc higher for people exposed to extreme weather events – which are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change.

Lead author Dr Jean O’Dwyer said: “This research highlights the somewhat hidden impacts of the climate crisis and emphasises that this global challenge comes with very local and personal consequences.

“Whether you’re in Ireland or Indonesia, if an extreme weather event threatens your home, your livelihood or your physical health, it will almost certainly impact your mental health too.”

Prof Ó Gallachóir said there not only needed to be physical protections against extreme weather, such as flood barriers, but also a complete rethink of how society operated.

“A broader challenge than engineering solutions is the link between consumption levels and emissions,” he said.

“We talk about the technical fixes - switching to an electric vehicle rather than not driving – when so much of the transformation that’s required in consumption is one that we haven’t started to grapple with.

“It’s a systemic issue. It’s not only what individuals do - we are bombarded with messages of consumption, our systems promote and encourage consumption.”

UCC has a think-tank project with political scientists, engineers, philosophers, historians and other experts all focused on the issue of system change.

Prof Ó Gallachóir said it was looking at “the deep underlying inbuilt institutional system flaws that we have”.

“The systems, not just term in terms of climate but in other areas – think of Covid – are not fit for purpose for the world in which we are living. We need to have a rethink,” he said.