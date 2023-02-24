Owners of old petrol cars advised to check their vehicle can run on new E10 fuel

Owners of older petrol cars are being advised to check their vehicle to ensure it can run well on a new blend of fuel that will be at the pumps from April 1.

Around 24,000 vehicles on the road here may be of makes and models that were not manufactured to take the new E10 fuel.

The Department of Transport says that does not mean the fuel can not be used but they may be prone to greater corrosion than normal in some rubber components.

The Department is promoting two databases where car makes and models can be checked for compatibility with E10.

Petrol in Ireland is currently rated E5, as it has contains a maximum of 5pc bioethanol which is extracted from plant waste.

It helps to reduce the carbon emissions from vehicles that run on fossil fuels.

From April 1, the amount of bioethanol is to double to E10 in an effort to cut emissions from the roughly gone million petrol cars on the road here.

E10 is the standard in most of the EU as well as Britain and Northern Ireland and most car manufacturers have produced E10 compatible parts since the 1990s.

But old models of some car makes might be prone to wear on some parts, in particular rubber components, because of the greater corrosive power of ethanol.

A government website gov.ie/E10 has been set up to explain the switch and it carries links to the UK government’s vehicle checker which was established when Britain introduced E10 in 2021.

It also has a link to a similar checker service from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Fuels For Ireland, the representative body for fuel importers and distributors, said they did not expect the switch to E10 to cause any difficulties for Irish motorists.

In the UK a small number of outlets had retained stocks of E5 for old vehicles but the demand had been very low.

It was not anticipated that any Irish outlets would follow that example as demand would be tiny and it would require the installation of separate storage facilities for the two blends.

A spokesperson said they were aware of engine additive being sold in some motor supply shops to counteract any effects of E10 but they could not stand over the need for it or its effectiveness.

The Department of Transport said the switch required formal regulations which would be published next week with a few weeks set aside for public consultation but the aim was to have the new blend at the pumps from April 1.

A public information campaign is to run in traditional and social media, and on forecourts across the country, to explain the change.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the change was part of a wider plan to cut carbon emissions from transport by half by 2030.

“While there has seen a big uptake in electric vehicles, we need to continue with measures that can have an immediate impact on emission from vehicles that are already on Irish roads,” he said.

"Measures such as moving to E10 petrol mean that we can reduce our emissions from transport further, move us closer to reaching our climate targets.”