Overload of chemicals and plastics is beyond tipping point for human safety, scientists warn

MANMADE chemicals and plastics are so widespread in the environment and proliferating so fast that it is no longer possible to know with accuracy how much there are or what damage they are causing.

An international team of scientists says a planetary boundary has been breached and we have moved beyond a “safe operating space for humanity”.

They are now calling for a global cap on production similar to the international agreements on limiting greenhouse gas emissions.

The team of 14 scientists are from eight universities and institutes in Sweden, Britain, Canada, Denmark and Switzerland and their findings are published in the journal, Environmental Science and Technology.

An estimated 350,000 different types of synthetic chemicals have flooded the planet, 70,000 of them registered in the last decade alone.

They are found in a massive range of plastics, pesticides, fertilisers, toiletries, household cleaners, industrial chemicals, antibiotics and other pharmaceuticals.

They are collectively termed ‘novel entities’ as they do not exist in nature or are being used in concentrations or combined in ways not naturally found.

“There has been a 50-fold increase in the production of chemicals since 1950. This is projected to triple again by 2050,” said team member and report co-author, Patricia Villarubia-Gómez.

This means production is outstripping the ability of regulatory bodies to track where they end up in the environment or their impact on biodiversity and human health.

Even where regulatory regimes are well-developed, such as in the EU, monitoring lags behind the number of chemicals registered.

Other chemicals are registered in developing countries where there is little regulation or capacity for monitoring.

“The pace that societies are producing and releasing new chemicals and other novel entities into the environment is not consistent with staying within a safe operating space for humanity,” Ms Villarubia Gómez said.

The report says there are many ways that chemicals and plastics have negative effects on planetary health, from the mining, fracking and drilling that takes place to extract raw materials to production processes and waste disposal.

Co-author, Bethanie Carney Alroth, said: “Some of these pollutants can be found globally, from the Arctic to Antarctica, and can be extremely persistent.

“We have overwhelming evidence of negative impacts on Earth systems.

“The rate at which these pollutants are appearing in the environment far exceeds the capacity of governments to assess global and regional risks, let alone control any potential problems.”

The scientists call for a cap on production of chemicals and plastics and say an international science policy body may be needed to oversee the process.

But they warn that reducing new production will not solve the existing problem.

They says 80pc of all plastics ever produced still remain in the environment, with many unknown consequences ahead as they degrade and release their various chemical ingredients.

“We recommend taking urgent action to reduce the harm associated with exceeding the boundary by reducing the production and releases of novel entities, noting that even so, the persistence of many novel entities and/or their associated effects will continue to pose a threat.”

