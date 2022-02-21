| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Overcrowded trains will soon be thing of past, vows Irish Rail boss

Investment plan for rail transport will rectify many current issues

Jim Meade CEO of Iarnrod Eireann/Irish Rail pictured the the yard of Connolly Station. Photograph by Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Jim Meade CEO of Iarnrod Eireann/Irish Rail pictured the the yard of Connolly Station. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Jim Meade CEO of Iarnrod Eireann/Irish Rail pictured the the yard of Connolly Station. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Jim Meade CEO of Iarnrod Eireann/Irish Rail pictured the the yard of Connolly Station. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Caroline O'Doherty

First, let’s look at the Ryanair comparisons. How come a flight to (you can insert any number of European cities here) can be had for the price of a pint and a bag of crisps but it costs (insert outrageous figure here) to get to Dublin by train?

Irish Rail boss Jim Meade has heard the question in many forms many times and he doesn’t flinch.

More On Iarnród Éireann - Irish Rail

Most Watched

Privacy