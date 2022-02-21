Overcrowded trains will soon be thing of past, vows Irish Rail boss

First, let’s look at the Ryanair comparisons. How come a flight to (you can insert any number of European cities here) can be had for the price of a pint and a bag of crisps but it costs (insert outrageous figure here) to get to Dublin by train?

Irish Rail boss Jim Meade has heard the question in many forms many times and he doesn’t flinch.

He has just been to the airport to drop off a family member who had to make an unplanned trip and the late booking price was multiples of those generally featured in exclamation-laden adverts.

“If you plan in advance, there are some very good fares. If you need to do a walk-up-and-go, it’s that bit dearer,” he says of Irish Rail’s pricing structure which, in that case, is not all that far removed from Ryanair’s.

“But I won’t charge you €20 for your bag.”

He is addressing politicians at the Oireachtas Transport Committee, whose questions reflect the frustrations people have with the rail service.

Limited routes, restrictive timetables, sluggish journey times and high fares have been features for too long.

Mr Meade doesn’t balk at criticism. Speaking away from the committee forum, he offers a few more himself: Dublin-centric, male-dominated and terribly neglected in terms of under-investment for decades.

That’s the Irish Rail, he says, this current decade will leave behind for good.

By the 2030s, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Galway will have new or improved commuter services.

Journey times between Dublin and the regional cities will be cut to within two hours.

Frequency on those routes, and to Belfast, will increase to hourly at all but the most off-peak periods.

Trains will be quieter, cleaner and more spacious, with room for buggies, bikes and e-scooters.

Charging points will allow e-scooters to be plugged in on journeys and stations will have extended bike parking.

Then there is Dart+, a plan to vastly increase commuter rail in the greater Dublin area.

There is a freight strategy with plans to run container trips to the ports for exporting industries and businesses.

There is also the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, which will identify disused sections of the island’s once-extensive rail network that could be brought back into use, or routes that could be tracked for the first time.

When it comes to rail plans, there is a lot of movement at the moment.

For the short to medium-term developments, the money is largely in place.

An order worth €318m for 19 new five-carriage trains for the Dart+ routes was placed with French manufacturer Alstom last December.

It was the first part of a larger agreement to buy 750 electric carriages from the company over a decade in a deal worth more than €1bn.

The full Dart+ project is likely to cost €3bn and the full suite of projects Mr Meade has in his sights countrywide would run far beyond the €12bn set aside for all public transport infrastructure in the National Development Plan to 2030.

But he says he is confident the money will be found and the plans will outlast any five-year government term.

“We have the benefit of a government and a minister who is very pro-public transport, but it’s not just a Green Party manifesto any more,” he says. “I think all parties see the benefits of the greening of public transport and the decarbonisation agenda so I think it will survive any changes in government.”

Besides, he says, the public will demand it.

“This is the first generation that will have fewer [car] drivers than previous generations.

“We learned to drive very young and it was seen as a life skill you must have. The current generation don’t see that any more.

“There is a migration back to public transport so there is an onus on us to provide good quality public transport.”

Covid has created obstacles to the migration. Overall passenger numbers are still only around 55pc of pre-pandemic volumes.

The annual ticket, a big saving for daily commuters, is not such good value when hybrid working.

A redesign is planned, but the IT experts are already occupied with altering systems for the new under-24 fares and the 20pc cut in all fares recently announced.

Public demand aside, Irish Rail faces other pressures to expand services and to do so sustainably. Under climate action plans, the transport sector as a whole must cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42pc to 50pc by 2030.

Targeting an increase in passenger numbers from 50 million a year to 80 million will challenge Irish Rail’s own targets but would help with the overall sector’s efforts.

Travel by train emits about 28 grammes of carbon dioxide per passenger per kilometre compared with 102g by car.

“We want these additional passengers to come from cars. We don’t want them migrating from other forms of public transport,” Mr Meade said.

Irish Rail buys 49 million litres of diesel a year, so

its carbon footprint is substantial.

Replacement of much of the fleet with electric and battery trains is to happen over this decade, but in the meantime, the fleet will be converted to hybrid models where possible.

The addition of 7pc biofuel to each litre of diesel will also cut emissions and that proportion will rise to 20pc gradually.

The emissions saving could be even higher for freight.

To revive rail freight, new terminals will be needed and an inland ‘port’ to act as a distribution hub.

With new infrastructure needed, it seems contradictory that Irish Rail, like other public bodies, is transferring sites to the Land Development Agency for housing.

Mr Meade admits to some anxiety over the process.

“We have a lot of State land. We believe we can free up some of it,” he says. “With the frequency service we’re planning, you don’t want to be stabling trains in yards. You want them out working.”

For once, it is he who makes the budget airline comparison.

“It’s like an airline saying we have a big fleet of planes so we need somewhere to park them. They hate parking planes. They want to have them in the air.”