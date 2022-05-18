‘Our climate is changing before our eyes’ – some climate change effects have hit ‘point of no return’, scientists warn

KEY signs of climate change increased to record levels in the past year with some reaching the point of no return, scientists have warned.

Greenhouse gas concentrations, sea level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification all surpassed previous levels.

The records are verified in the World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) State of the Global Climate 2021 report which also confirms the last seven years as the warmest ever measured.

“Our climate is changing before our eyes,” said Professor Petteri Taalas, WMO general secretary.

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres said the findings illustrated “the dismal litany of humanity’s failures to tackle climate disruption”.

The report shows the concentration of greenhouse gas rose steadily during 2021 and again this year, hitting a monthly average of 420.23 parts per million (ppm) in April.

That is just over 50pc higher than in pre-industrial times and 20pc higher than the 350ppm scientists agree is the maximum safe level.

Ocean temperatures also continued to rise and the heat penetrated ever deeper, a change the WMO warned was “irreversible on centennial to millennial time scales.”

Acidification of the oceans, caused by the absorption of increased levels of the main greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide, also intensified, making conditions inhospitable for many marine organisms.

Sea level rise accelerated due to faster melting of glaciers and ice sheets, reaching an average increase of 4.5mm per year from 2013-2021 or more than double the rate recorded ten years earlier.

Prof Taalas said there was no known way to reverse most of the changes.

“The heat trapped by human-induced greenhouse gases will warm the planet for many generations to come,” he said.

“Sea level rise, ocean heat and acidification will continue for hundreds of years unless means to remove carbon from the atmosphere are invented.

“Some glaciers have reached the point of no return and this will have long-term repercussions in a world in which more than 2 billion people already experience water stress.”

The report chronicles how extreme weather, described as the day-to-day ‘face’ of climate change, brought devastating heatwaves, droughts, fires and floods to many parts of the world,

“It led to hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses, wreaked a heavy toll on human lives and well-being, and triggered shocks for food and water security and displacement that have accentuated in 2022,” it says.