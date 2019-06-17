News Environment

Monday 17 June 2019

'Not enough funding for this over-ambitious plan' - Twitter reacts to Government's #ClimatePlan2019

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

The moment has arrived... Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and ministers have finally introduced their new action plan in order to battle the climate emergency.

The plan focuses on a number of areas including taxes for several goods, regulations on buildings and construction, as well as measures to encourage retrofitting homes and businesses.

While the opposition has already slammed the plan as "lacking ambition" and accused the government of "fudging" it, the public has now reacted as well.

Many people took to Twitter to voice their disappointment or satisfaction with the plan.

Many were unhappy with the proposed changes and fear a disproportionate impact on their daily lives and finances.

Meanwhile, others felt like the proposed changes are not going far enough - and more still needs to be done.

Finally, only some people were happy with the Taoiseach’s big climate plan reveal.

