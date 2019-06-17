The moment has arrived... Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and ministers have finally introduced their new action plan in order to battle the climate emergency.

'Not enough funding for this over-ambitious plan' - Twitter reacts to Government's #ClimatePlan2019

The plan focuses on a number of areas including taxes for several goods, regulations on buildings and construction, as well as measures to encourage retrofitting homes and businesses.

While the opposition has already slammed the plan as "lacking ambition" and accused the government of "fudging" it, the public has now reacted as well.

Many people took to Twitter to voice their disappointment or satisfaction with the plan.

Many were unhappy with the proposed changes and fear a disproportionate impact on their daily lives and finances.

#ClimateActionPlan No oil boilers installed in Irish homes from 2025. How in God's name is the government going to enforce this? Offering people grants for retro fitting homes is a joke. Not enough funding available to help finance this over ambitious plan. — Brenda McGlynn (@BrendaMcGlynn1) June 17, 2019

"We are making changes now to ensure we do exactly that". Prepare for massive tax hikes folks — Andrew Harman (@AndrewH25571237) June 17, 2019

It's quite frustrating to here Irelands solution to Climate Change is Electric Cars!!Where do the elements for an electric bactery or even the battery in your mobile phone come from?How many people (not visable to you or I) will suffer?EC's are not the solution #ClimatePlan2019 pic.twitter.com/oHLAhlJLmV — Miss Tierney (@MissTierney1) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, others felt like the proposed changes are not going far enough - and more still needs to be done.

Why is agriculture not front and centre in our analysis of Climate Change in Ireland. The EPA have just indicated that 40% of total emissions will soon come from this sector? — Frank Armstrong (@frankarmstrong2) June 17, 2019

You or your party have been in power for most of this decade and Ireland's record on climate is a tragic hypocritical joke. Stop the speeches and start the action. Before it's too late to matter. — ski (@ciaranpmac) June 17, 2019

Part of the #ClimateActionPlan should be encouraging and not demonising electric scooter usage. If a politician actually commuted through traffic they'd appreciate this. #ClimatePlan2019 [@NoelRock @Shane_RossTD @LeoVaradkar] https://t.co/IjfpGpXsNf — Marty Meany (@martinmeany) June 17, 2019

Finally, only some people were happy with the Taoiseach’s big climate plan reveal.

Ok so here is the broad plan. Great to see it finally. Looking forward to everyone being part of the solution. The Climate Action Plan 2019 https://t.co/SHC9SnuOkK — mike cody (@mikejcody) June 17, 2019

I've no problem paying €80 per person #ClimateTax by 2030. I'd pay much more if I knew it was helping save the planet.



BUT WILL BIG BUSINESS BE PAYING THEIR FAIR SHARE TOO?#ClimatePlan2019 #PolluterPays#ClimateActionPlan — Derek Joyce (@Del_101) June 17, 2019

