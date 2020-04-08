Noise levels nationwide are up to three times lower than before coronavirus restrictions

It’s official - noise levels in Ireland are up to three times lower than they were before the coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

Seismologists from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) have been tracking ground vibrations, otherwise known as seismic noise, over the past month.

They have been measuring a combination of human made ground vibrations – the sort induced by cars, trains, building sites and other industries - as well as motions from natural phenomena such as earthquakes and volcanoes.

Their findings clearly illustrate the impact of public health restrictions on human activity.

The data, covering a four week period form March 9, just before schools closed, shows levels of seismic noise are up to three times lower now than they were before the lockdown.

The work has been done by the Geophysics Section in DIAS, which operates the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN), with support from the Geological Survey Ireland.

Dr. Martin Möllhoff, Director of Seismic Networks at DIAS, said people’s day-to-day lives resulted in small ground movements - for example, by cars, trains, building sites and other industries - and these human-induced vibrations, called seismic noise by seismologists, vary with the human activity.

He noted that worldwide social restrictions, due to the coronavirus pandemic, affected not only levels of air pollution, but also how much the ground beneath our feet vibrates.

"With the current Covid-19 restrictions on human movement, INSN seismic noise levels have been markedly reduced. In Ireland, seismic noise levels are now up to three times lower than they were before the restrictions were introduced," he said.

Professor Chris Bean, Head of the Geophysics Section and Director of the School of Cosmic Physics at DIAS, said: “Such lowered seismic noise levels can enhance the capability of a seismic network to detect small earthquakes and are testament to the high levels of compliance with Covid-19 movement restrictions.”

The DIAS data mirror findings from seismologists across the world, who have been tracking how Covid-19 restrictions have impacted on levels of seismic noise.

DIAS, which was founded in 1940, conducts advanced research exploring big questions of the 21st century and beyond.

