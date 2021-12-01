New transport chair promises he will visit from his UK home to experience Irish road, rail and bus first-hand

THE new UK-based chair of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has promised TDs and Senators he will come to Ireland to drive the roads and experience the full range of public transport as soon as possible.

Gareth Llewellyn was appointed to the role last week after an open competition and brings with him wide experience in the international energy, mining and waste management industries as well as in Network Rail in Britain.

But he admitted to the Oireachtas Transport Committee that his knowledge of Ireland was confined mainly to the Dublin area.

“I have been to Ireland on numerous occasions but being totally honest, it’s generally limited to the Dublin area,” he said.

“Covid permitting, I am planning to be over in the next two weeks again to improve my understanding. I’ve got more to learn is the true answer.”

Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell who chaired the meeting sought a commitment that Mr Llewellyn would drive from Limerick to Cork to see for himself why representatives from the region were admant a motorway must be built between the cities.

Mr Llewellyn said throughout his career site visits had been the most interesting part of his work. “You learn a huge amount and that way, when you get back to the boardroom, your decisions are more based on reality, not paper.

“So you can take it from me I will be driving and taking public transport in Ireland as part of my role.”

He added that he expected to dedicate on average one day a week to the role which is a five-year appointment.

Mr Llewellyn said he was drawn to the job by the challenges Ireland was facing in terms of individual major projects such as MetroLink, as well as the overall aims of transforming the sector to cater for more public and active transport as part of climate action plans.

He said he would be urging TII to get extra expertise on board straight away in preparation for MetroLink going to planning next year, and to seek advice from transport bodies in other places, such as Melbourne in Australia, where similar infrastructure had been built.

He also warned that variable speed limits would not improve road safety or traffic flows unless motorists were penalised for breaking them.

Mr Lewellyn said without enforcement, the new limits - currently being rolled out on the M50 but with legislation only at draft stage - would be mostly ignored.

“At the moment, TII can only put up advisory signs and people’s general view is that they are optional. You need power behind that,” he said.

“If it’s advisory, we know that people will mostly ignore it. Enforcement around that is so important.”

He said he had been surprised to discover that TII was not a national roads authority as local authorities were in charge of regional, local and large sections of national roads.

He said while relations with the local authorities were good, that structure was “something we may need to look at in the future”.