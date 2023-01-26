The offices of An Bord Pleanala in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

A shake-up of the planning system moves a step closer today with the scheduled publication of far-reaching new legislation.

The Planning and Development Bill, which runs to hundreds of pages, will replace more than two decades worth of planning laws that have been amended, expanded and rescinded multiple times.

The Bill include provisions for the restructuring of scandal-hit An Bord Pleanála which will become An Coimisiún Pleanála, the Planning Commission.

Mandatory timelines for planning decisions will be introduced with fines to be paid in default, and new criteria will make it harder for residents' associations and other community-based groups to seek judicial reviews of planning decisions in the High Court.

Changes to the way local authorities make county development plans and local area plans will also be set out.

Plans will have to be clearer in their intent, longer term in their focus and more detailed in what kind of development will be accepted in any given location.

Local area plans, currently based on the size of a locality, will be replaced by plans that hone in on areas of particular potential or need or where growth is happening or anticipated.

Local authorities will get beefed up powers to enforce breaches of planning law and will have greater scope to use compulsory purchase orders to take over vacant and derelict sites and properties.

A loosening of restrictions on the redevelopment of heritage buildings and protected properties will also come into effect.

The Office of the Planning Regulator will get new powers to investigate complaints against An Bord Pleanála.

National planning guidelines will be replaced with planning statements, some mandatory and some discretionary.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien publishing the draft bill today with a view to getting it before the Oireachtas Housing Committee for pre-legislative scrutiny in the coming weeks so that the final bill can be presented, debated and passed before the summer.

Details of the mandatory timelines and fines have not yet been tied down.

While the Cabinet signed off on the outline details for the bill last month, the restrictions around judicial reviews have caused unease in the Green Party.

Proceedings sought on environmental grounds will only be considered if taken by named individuals or by associations or NGOs that have been registered and active as a company for over a year and have at least ten members.

Applicants will have to prove they are materially affected by a proposed development rather than taking proceedings on principle.