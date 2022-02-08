Need for emissions cuts in farming is clear but the targets and methods are less so

The Government will soon finalise details of the carbon budgets and sectoral emissions ceilings which will determine what climate action measures must be taken over the rest of the decade.

The carbon budget will set a limit on the amount of greenhouse gas emissions – carbon, for short – that the whole country can emit.

Sectoral emissions ceilings will divide up this carbon allowance between different sectors of the economy and society, including: transport, agriculture, buildings, industry, electricity and land use.

Day two of our series looks at what is in store for agriculture.

Thousands of kilometres of hedgerows are being removed annually to make way for bigger farms in a double blow for climate action.

Read More

Hedgerows do an important job of capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and locking it away in dense growth and stable soils.

Removing them not only loses climate action a natural ally, but it opens up land for the expansion of dairy and beef farming which drive emissions up.

TDs and senators will be asked tomorrow to back calls for new laws protecting hedgerows and better rewards for farmers who maintain them.

Dr Alan Moore of environment group Hedgerows Ireland will tell the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee that at least 2,000km and as much as 6,000km of hedgerows are disappearing each year.

Left alone, they could store one million tonnes of carbon. Replacing removed hedgerows would multiply the effect.

The issue highlights the conflicts within agriculture, with farmers trying to make the most out of the land while climate action reins in their ambitions.

These are some other issues the carbon budgets and sectoral emissions ceilings raise:

The target

Farmers can expect a sectoral emissions ceiling that would require an emissions cut of 22-30pc by 2030.

That means dropping from 23 million tonnes, or megatonnes (mt), of greenhouse gas emissions a year to 16-18mt.

That is less severe than the reductions likely to be sought from other sectors.

It is also less clear how it will be achieved.

For example, there is no target for reducing meat and dairy consumption or the number of cattle, the source of methane, the second most common greenhouse gas.

There is no firm target for how much diversification of farms should happen, such as the switching of land from cattle to vegetables or grain-growing for biofuels.

The overall goals are to find ways to reduce the methane produced per cow, and the nitrogen used per acre.

Nitrogen is a heavily used fertiliser and the third most common greenhouse gas emitted in Ireland. There is one clear target of increasing the amount of land that is organically farmed, and therefore fertiliser-free, from 74,000 to 350,000 hectares (from 1.6pc of all farm land to 7.7pc).

Current situation

Agriculture produces a third of the country’s emissions. That is partly because so much of the land is farmed. Some 4.9 million of Ireland’s 6.9 million hectares are used for agriculture.

It is also because of the type of farming. Two-thirds of the 135,000 farms are beef or dairy and they have a total of 7.3 million cattle. Half of all the land in the country is used to feed them.

Barriers to change

Farming is important in Ireland’s history and culture, and it is hard to transform a sector with strong traditions.

Farming is also important to the country’s economy.

Food exports alone are worth €14bn a year and that does not include the value of wages, sales and taxes paid in Ireland.

There are 17,435 dairy farms, for example, but 54,000 jobs on farms and in the dairy processing industry depend on them.

The Climate Act, the law which says we must take climate action and meet strict targets for emissions reduction, gives special protection to agriculture – the only sector to get such protection. It states that, in making plans, the Government must heed: “The special economic and social role of agriculture, including with regard to the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane.”

Main measures

It is likely that the national herd will not be allowed to get any bigger, which will stabilise emission growth.

Reducing emissions will depend on “greenhouse gas-efficient farming practices”.

Farmers will be asked to get cattle bigger faster, so that they produce the same amount of meat in a shorter time, with fewer emissions. Dairy farms will also be asked to get more milk per cow.

Research into breeding and feeding techniques is being carried out to help farmers.

This includes developing feed additives, such as seaweed extract, that can reduce methane forming in the gut.

A new expert working group, the Food Vision Dairy Group, will work on ideas for the dairy sector specifically.

Different kinds of grass will be grown that require less nitrogen fertiliser.

Greater restrictions will be imposed on the spreading of slurry which is methane-rich.

Options for diversification – finding new low-emission activities – will be also be explored.

Tomorrow: Buildings