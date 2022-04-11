National conference to address urgent issue of biodiversity loss

TWO days of discussions on the state of nature in Ireland will take place in June, the Government has announced.

A national biodiversity conference is scheduled for Dublin Castle on June 8 and 9 with experts from home and abroad taking part.

The move comes three years after the Dáil declared a climate and biodiversity crisis, and amid deepening concern over the condition of the country’s natural habitats and native species.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said biodiversity loss was a critical issue.

“Humans depend on nature for our survival, it is that simple,” he said.

“We can not stand idly by while the web of life falls apart.”

Criticism has been growing over the mismanagement of the country’s native forests, rivers, lakes and peatlands which are vulnerable to pollution, over-grazing, pesticides, inappropriate planting, insensitive draining schemes and the deliberate setting of wildfires.

Many native bird species are struggling, bee populations have plummeted, marine life is sparce and afforestation is slow.

Mr Noonan said the conference would feed into the development of a new national biodiversity action plan.

He said the plan would look to provide urgent solutions to reverse and restore losses and protect and conserve species.

“Ecoystems regulate the climate, fertilise soils, purify water, produce oxygen and pollinate our crops,” he said.

“Many have already seen irreversible changes, including in Ireland. What's more, nature is our first and best line of defence against climate change.”

The conference will be livestreamed and anyone can attend virtually. Details and attendance application forms are available on www.biodiversityconference.ie.

The Minister said he hoped there would be participation by farmers, foresters, fishers, scientists, community groups, local authorities, NGOs, state agencies, businesses and the general public.

The announcement came as the Citizens Assembly on Biodiversity Loss also got underway.

The 99 members gathered on Saturday, along with the members of the assembly on a Dublin mayor which will run simultaneously.

Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin from University College Dublin will chair the biodiversity assembly.

Work to agree an agenda and schedule is now under way and the first full meeting will take place on May 14.

The members are expected to meet on several occasions and prepare a set of recommendations for the Government by the end of the year.