National action plan fails to halt ‘disturbing’ wildlife loss

Two-thirds of wild bird species are in the red or amber lists, which indicates there is concern around their numbers. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A ‘disturbing’ loss of wildlife is continuing despite a national action plan to halt the decline.

The National Biodiversity Forum says there is a lack of urgency and commitment to solving the crisis, and it warns any efforts will be “doomed” if farmers and fishermen are not adequately rewarded for conservation work.

The forum, which comprises academics, NGOs, and public and private sector bodies, has reviewed the four-year National Biodiversity Action Plan which runs out this year.

It says: “The status of biodiversity in protected areas, seas and the wider countryside is in poor condition and continues to decline.”

Two-thirds of wild bird species are in the red or amber lists which indicates there is concern around their numbers, one-third of wild bee species are threatened with extinction and 85pc of EU-protected habitats are in an “unfavourable” condition.

“The environmental indicators still show a very disturbing picture of losses and declining trends,” said Oonagh Duggan who represents forum member BirdWatch Ireland.

“Political failure to adequately fund the National Parks and Wildlife Service and to ensure that sectoral policies work with nature rather than against it means that the vision of the 2017-2021 plan is far from being reached.

“Sectoral policies in agriculture, forestry and fisheries are liquidating wildlife populations and ecosystems.”

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said the forum’s findings were “stark”.

“As my team in the National Parks and Wildlife Service works to develop the successor plan for 2022-2026, I pledge to consider the report’s findings carefully to ensure that the next National Biodiversity Action Plan is one that delivers real impact,” he said.

In 2019, the Government declared a climate and biodiversity crisis but the forum, chaired by Trinity professor of zoology, Yvonne Buckley, said there was little evidence it was taken seriously.

It has recommended giving the next action plan legal status, similar to the Climate Action Plan.

It calls for a commitment to compliance with environmental law, noting that the State itself has 14 cases against it at EU level.

A complete end to turf-cutting is urged, and the forum says Bord na Móna and Coillte should be freed of their legal requirement to generate economic dividends.

Every local authority should have a biodiversity officer and €250m annual overall funding for biodiversity should be substantially increased.

Irish companies must be made responsible for their impact on biodiversity at home and abroad and stop seeing action on nature as merely a move to enhance their corporate reputation.

The Forum also wants the Government to create a Covid-style national communications strategy as a call to action for the whole country.

Pádraig Fogarty, who represents the Environmental Pillar on the forum, said the State’s failures on biodiversity were “shocking”.

“We need to be a whole lot more ambitious in restoring nature to our island,” he said.

