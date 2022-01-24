Move to speed up million-a-day spending pledge on cycling and walking

EFFORTS to speed up investment in cycling and walking are to be made as the Government falls behind in its million-a-day spending promise.

A €289 million package of grants for 1,200 cycle lanes, safe school routes and walkways was announced today for projects to be completed this year.

That follows spending of €185m in 2020 and €105m in 2020. The figures were provided by the Department of Transport to Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke.

Spending so far lags behind the headline Programme for Government promise to invest €360m in active travel every year.

The Department told Mr O’Rourke projects were held up by “Covid restrictions, planning issues and staffing constraints”.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said today it was necessary to speed up the programme.

“I want us to now accelerate delivery of sustainable transport modes as we come out of the majority of Covid restriction,” he said.

“It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic.

“We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.”

Today’s announcement will support 1,000km of new or upgraded routes that provide specifically for pedestrians and cyclists.

Works include new infrastructure for fully segregated routes and traffic management systems where routes must be shared with cars.

Around €134m will be spent in the Greater Dublin Area while €94.5m has been allocated to the regional cities and €50m to rural counties.

Some of the larger projects to be delivered this year will provide active travel options along the Clontarf to city centre route in Dublin, MacCurtain Street in Cork, O’Connell Street in LImerick, the Salmon Weir Bridge in Galway and a connection between the Waterford Greenway and the city centre.

Central Statistics Office figures show almost a third of daily journeys in Ireland are under 2km yet more than half of them are undertaken by car.

For journeys up to 6km, the proportion completed by car is 79pc.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, said people wanted alternative, sustainable, healthier options.

“More people than ever want to cycle and walk as part of their daily journey, and it is incumbent on us to encourage them to precisely do that, so they can leave the car behind,” she said.



