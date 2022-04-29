Move to block Russian oil could happen within days Eamon Ryan says

MOVES to reduce oil purchases from Russia could be agreed next Monday in an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers, Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

It comes after Russia stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria because they failed to pay for it in rubles.

Mr Ryan said cutting back on gas purchases was extremely difficult.

“If you cut off the gas, a lot of the industrial uses start to become challenged,” he said.

“I expect that one of the things we might take out from the meeting is restrictions on oil.”

The Government has established an energy security emergency group to monitor the situation.

Officials are also devising plans for fuel rationing if that becomes necessary.

The fuel sector and the Government have played down the risk of rationing but Mr Ryan said the move to replace oil and gas with renewables must accelerate.

“It’s the peace project of our time – the way to respond to being held to ransom, to be blackmailed, to having fossils used as a geopolitical weapon.”

He was speaking as he performed the official switch-on of the country’s first solar farm.

The 60-acre farm at Milltown near Ashford, Co Wicklow, feeds power into the national grid, providing enough electricity for 3,600 homes.

The farm, developed by French company Neoen, which has a generating capacity of 8-15 megawatts (MW), is the first of dozens in planning or construction around the country.

It is part of a national strategy to generate 2,500MW of electricity with solar by 2030.

Its switch-on comes at the end of a turbulent week for Mr Ryan who has been embroiled in a bitter dispute over attempts to restrict the sale of turf as part of wider moves to end the use of smoky fuels.

The Minister, who is to draft compromise regulations, said there had been a lot of “scaring people and misinformation” during the week.

“But I think the debate was useful in clearing up the issues and in making clear that we’re not trying to get at households or leave anyone with a cold home.

“It’s not a divisive political issue in the sense of the objective. The division comes when it comes to on the ground policy measures.

“I think we do all want to get to the same place and that consensus is very important.”