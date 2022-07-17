Motorcyclist (60s) dies in single vehicle collision in Co Louth

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Louth today.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath at around 3.30pm.

The victim was taken to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.