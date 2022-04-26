Most small villages in Ireland will “not be affected” by the ban on turf, according to the Green Party Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity.

Minister Pippa Hackett said the move will focus on large urban centres that have high air quality problems.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan revealed small rural communities of under 500 people will be exempt from a controversial ban on the selling and gifting of turf.

Mr Ryan said regulations will be aimed at banning the commercial sale of turf and will only target retail outlets. He added that inspectors will not be sent out to police communities on the sale of turf.

While Fine Gael TD for Mayo, Michael Ring, referred to the compromise to allow small villages with less than 500 people to burn turf as “daft”.

Minister Hackett said it was “unfortunate” to hear Mr Ring refer to the regulation in such a way and that this move is ultimately about improving people’s quality of life.

“I think firstly the point is to get back to what this is all about and this is ultimately about air quality, it’s about saving people’s lives and improving people’s quality of life,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“I live in Offaly, I know full well what this plan means for a lot of people on the ground, and I think that’s why the proposals are quite fair as they stand.”

“I think it’s unfortunate to hear deputy Ring using terms like ‘daft’ in relation to a regulation and strategy that’s going to save lives, I think that’s just not the right word to use at all.”

“I also think it’s unfortunate that his attitude and that of Deputy Cowen and Flanaghan is the reason we’re years waiting for this. Successive environmental ministers have been unable to get this across the line. People are dying every year, thousands of people have died as a result of the inaction on this.”

Ms Hackett said the Government is “absolutely cognisant” of the difficulty this ban places people living in rural Ireland in.

“And that’s why we’re focusing on those urban centres that have high problems with air quality and they’re across the country,” she said.

“I mean is there ever a right time to try to bring in measures to save people’s lives, anytime is a right time to save lives. We’re in a public consultation, this didn’t come out of the blue. It’s been something years in the making. This is what we’re doing, we’re consulting with our government colleagues.”

“We’re listening, Minister Ryan and myself met with Irish Rural Link yesterday and we’re working with groups like that to maybe reach out to people at local level to understand the issues.”

Minister Hackett said small villages will still “have access” to turf and will still be able to burn it.

“One of the problems here is we don’t know have exact figures on who uses what amount of turf, because there is a lot of it that is I suppose circulating on the black market and we don’t have those figures and we do need that engagement,” she said.

“Most small villages in Ireland will not be affected by this, they will still have access to turf, they still will be able to buy it and they still will be able to burn it. It’s the larger urban centres that have the high air quality problems that we’re dealing with.”