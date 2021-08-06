More rain and thunderstorms to round off a soggy week 

A Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning will round off a soggy week overnight and into tomorrow as unsettled weather will dominate much of the country for the next week, according to Met Eireann.

The warning, which went into effect from 9am today until 9am Saturday, has seen a forecast for thunderstorms and longer spells of rain with possible hail showers for Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and north Munster.

Met Eireann is warning of the risk of localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions as a result of the heavy and prolonged rain.

After a night where heavy and longer spells of rain were forecast for overnight tonight, especially in the southern half of the country and western areas, more heavy showers and longer spells of rain are in the cards for Saturday.

While overnight temperatures were expected to be mild and not falling below 13C or 14C it will be a cool today tomorrow with daytime highs of just 15C to 19C with blustery conditions in the afternoon and brisk moderate to fresh west and northwest winds. Winds will be especially blustery along western coasts with strong and gusty conditions expected.

There will be scattered heavy and blustery showers on Saturday night with longer spells of rain and thunderstorms across the north and northwest although it will be drier in the south and southeast with mild temperatures again overnight of between 10C and 14C.

Sunday will be a similar picture with more showery conditions and heavy rain across the northern half of the country with possible thunderstorms.

Munster and south Leinster will get the lion’s share of heavy and longer spells of rain in the morning and afternoon although the midlands will stay mostly dry with well scattered showers and some sunny spells.

It will be a bit warmer on Sunday with daytime highs of between 16C to 20C with the warmest conditions in Leinster, although there will be fresh westerly winds later in the day.

Heavy showers will persist into Sunday night in the north and northwest with lighter and more scattered showers elsewhere with mild temperatures again overnight of between 10C to 13C.

The start of the week will see a slight improvement with sunny spells and scattered showers with the driest conditions early in the morning and later in the evening with temperatures nudging up slightly to between 17C and 21C.

Tuesday will also see some sunny spells with just a few scattered showers mostly in the northwest.

But another band of rain will move in from the Atlantic towards evening bringing more persistent rain that will continue overnight.

Wednesday will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers with moderate southerly breezes and daytime highs of between 16C in the west and around 20C in the east.

But the overall picture for next week will continue to be unsettled with breezy and gusty conditions expected on Thursday but relatively warm daytime highs of between 16C and 20C.

Meanwhile top temperatures today were 19.6C at Moore Park and Roches Point stations in Cork, according to Met Eireann. By contrast, in Galway, the temperature was 15.2C.



