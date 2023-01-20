More deer for dinner among proposals for controlling wild herds

A young stag warms up in the winter sun in Dublin's Phoenix Park. Photo: Frank McGrath

The public are being asked if they will put deer on the dinner table as a way of keeping the country’s wild herds in check.

Venison is a niche dish in Irish restaurants and butchers, but the Department of Agriculture wants to know if more people could be persuaded to eat it.

It is one of the ideas up for discussion as officials look for ways to manage an apparent increase in the numbers of red, fallow and sika deer.

Despite hunters shooting around 44,000 deer each year, there are reports of a growing number of collisions with vehicles, greater damage to crops, woodland and commercial forestry and fears concerning the spread of disease.

A working group appointed to come up with solutions is looking at building up the commercial venison market, extending the open season for deer hunting and providing financial incentives to cull deer.

Other ideas include classifying the non-native sika and fallow deer as invasive species and erecting fencing to keep deer out of important woodlands.

The public’s views on all these ideas are being gathered through an online consultation that remains open until February 10.

Damien Hannigan of the Irish Deer Commission said developing the market for venison would be welcome, but would need new regulations and co-ordination.

Hunters can butcher a deer to eat at home, but must use one of a few approved game handling establishments to supply to a restaurant or shop.

Few kill enough deer to make the procedures and paperwork worthwhile.

“In Scotland it is far more organised,” Mr Hannigan said. “Forest and Land Scotland, which is like a cross between Coillte and NPWS [National Parks and Wildlife Service], offers contracts for culling deer on state lands, they pay the hunters to kill the deer, they negotiate with the buyer and they have larders for storage in different locations. They have a branding and marketing strategy too. It’s definitely a model we could look at.”

Devising a strategy for managing Ireland’s deer is complicated by the fact nobody knows exactly how many there are.

Research by University College Dublin says that while an increase in numbers is suspected, the bigger issue may be deer are expanding their territory and moving into areas they did not previously inhabit.

PhD candidate Kilian Murphy said this was due to significant land use changes, such as more farmers growing crops, more forestry being planted and population growth creating competition for land.

Hunting, often proposed as a solution to the problem, could also be exacerbating it.​

​Mr Murphy said the study showed the importance of understanding the impacts of human activities on deer rather than simply the animals’ impact on humans.

“At the moment, we have a split between people who view deer as a pest and people who view deer as a resource. We have a lot of work to do to create a healthy, sustainable population of deer that everyone can live with,” he said.

The Irish Wildlife Trust created a stir this week when it suggested all the fallow deer in Phoenix Park be culled.

Campaigns officer Pádraic Fogarty said the herd, introduced in the 1600s, was leaving the park barren.

“They are the reason you can’t walk on a summer’s day through a flower-rich meadow humming with bees, grasshoppers and butterflies,” he wrote.

Mr Hannigan said he would not agree with removing the deer from the park.

“The deer have been there since 1662. They are an important part of the park’s heritage and life in Dublin,” he said.