Ministers face grilling on climate performance under new law

Ministers face an annual grilling on their performance in cutting greenhouse gas emissions under rules set out it the new Climate Action Bill.

They will be brought before an oversight committee to see if they are hitting the targets set for them and will have to return within three months with proposals to address any failures.

The targets will be set by the Minister for Climate Action to fall within the restrictions of a series of five-year ‘carbon budgets’ that will be proposed by a new strengthened and statutory Climate Action Advisory Council.

Carbon is the main greenhouse gas but the budgets will cover all greenhouse gases, including methane from agriculture.

The budgets require Government and Oireachtas approval and must be brought to the Oireachtas within four months of the advisory council proposing them, but a no vote from the Oireachtas will only delay, not derail the process.

Read More

If rejected, the Minister will consult again with the advisory council and fellow ministers and must, within two months, obtain Government approval for them and present them to the Oireachtas as a non-negotiable alternative.

The sectoral targets for each government department will follow with the scrutiny by the oversight committee at the end of each year.

The carbon budgets, the first of which will run from 2021-2025, can only be amended if there are significant changes in scientific advice or if new international obligations come into effect.

The new arrangements are designed to get Ireland to position of ‘carbon neutrality’ or ‘net zero’ by 2050, meaning greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced to an absolute minimum and any that are produced will be offset by the removal of emissions from the atmosphere by technological or natural means.

The Climate Action (Amendment) Bill, which is being published this afternoon, also requires the publishing of annual climate action plans for the country, as well as long term strategies covering ten-year periods.

In a new responsibility for local authorities, it will also require them to produce annual climate action plans dealing with both the mitigation and adaptation sides of dealing with the climate crisis.

The Government intend getting the bill passed into law by Christmas.

Read More

Online Editors