Minister to seek tighter regulations as wildfires rage again

Green Minister Pippa Hackett on her farm in Co Offaly. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Landowners lit multiple fires to clear scrub during an orange fire alert in recent days when they were warned the risk of a blaze getting out of control was high.

Firefighters in many parts of the country battled dozens of fires on hillsides and open countryside, particularly in counties Kerry, Carlow, Wicklow, Dublin and Sligo and the Mournes.

Some counties saw multiple outbreaks in several locations.

Green Party Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett condemned the incidents and said even if they were legal, they should not have happened.

Minister Hackett said landowners should do what’s right, not what the law says.

She extended her appeal to landowners, including public bodies, who were chopping back hedgerows and clearing verges just as the nesting season gets into full swing.

She posted a series of images on social media illustrating her point and refused to back down after facing backlash.

“I am the Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity and I will call out bad & needless practice when I see it,” she wrote.

“Some might turn a blind eye – I won’t. Of course, certain actions are sometimes necessary, and indeed legal, but that does not mean it is always the right thing to do.

“This applies both to farmers and public bodies. Nature is under huge pressure. Ecology is breaking down.”

Destruction of vegetation by fire or other methods is illegal in the growing and breeding season from March 1 to August 31, but some exemptions are allowed for safety and agricultural reasons.

Incidents outnumber exemptions, however, and even when granted, wildlife experts say they are rarely justified.

“Removing trees and vegetation may well be subject to some form of derogation from the law but removing them in nesting season is simply not right, or fair,” she wrote.

A spokesman for Ms Hackett said she was prompted to comment after spotting bushes being burned while out and about at the weekend when the nesting season was under way and an orange fire alert had been issued.

Burning of agricultural waste, including dead vegetation, is one of the exemptions allowed, but the minister’s spokesman said she was going to have that reviewed.

“The minister is asking her department to... see if there is another way of managing it so that this will be the last year that particular derogation is granted,” he said.

While many of the fires were small and their cause is rarely proven, this time of year traditionally sees some farmers burning to clear gorse and scrub to allow for grass growth for grazing.

In Kerry, gorse fires raged across a large area on Sunday, sparking fears of a repeat of last April’s disastrous fire in the Killarney National Park.

Worst affected was land between Currow and Kilcummin, just north of Killarney where firefighters spent days fighting last year’s park blaze.

Local environmentalist Fred O’Sullivan said the area had been “teeming with wildlife”.

He had been out walking on the hill earlier on Sunday and had noticed several species of birds including skylark, reed bunting, stonechat, hen harrier and snipe.

He had also observed hares, a protected animal.

“Tonight they are being zipped out,” he said on social media after posting dramatic shots of the hill burning.

Kerry fire service also had number of other call-outs, including to a major fire in Ballinskelligs in south Kerry.