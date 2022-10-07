Minister to pack An Bord Pleanála board with public servants until new appointments process developed

THE existing board members of An Bord Pleanála are to remain in place but could soon be outnumbered by Ministerial appointees from the public service.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is to move within weeks to appoint temporary members to fill a number of vacancies and increase the overall size of the board.

Six board members remain at the crisis-hit planning authority which is the subject of a Garda investigation, a planning regulator review and a series of planned legislative and structural reforms.

One of the reforms will see the scrapping of the current appointment system which allows various professional bodies and lobby groups to nominate the nine members.

In its place will be an open competition for 15 places, run by the Public Appointments Service.

That will require a change of law, however, and in the meantime, Mr O’Brien, is to pack the board with his own appointees.

He would not specifiy how many appointments he would be making but said there would be more than just the existing vacancies.

“They’ll be done through the public service in the sense that, the way I see it, there’d be existing public servants from outside the board that we will second into those roles,” he said.

He said he hoped to get legislation to set up the new appointments system by Christmas.

Asked if he was happy that the existing members should stay in place, he said: “I see the temporary appointments being sort of a bridge between the old system and the new.

“We need a functioning board right now because the planning doesn’t stop whilst we’re dealing with the issues.”

Mr O’Brien earlier this week received the first phase of a review by the Office of Planning Regulator which made recommendations for overhauling the way the board operates in making decisions on planning appeals and major infrastructure projects.

It follows a series of allegations about conflicts of interest by some board members in decision-making.

Other revelations highlighted problems of chronic under-staffing, rushed decision-making and a lack of record-keeping to show how decisions are reached.

The Minister appointed senior counsel Remy Farrell to investigate the initial allegations, centred on then deputy chairperson, Paul Hyde, who has since resigned his position though he has rejected any suggestion of wrong-doing.

Mr Farrell’s report is now with the Director of Public Prosecutions.