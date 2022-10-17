Minister defends plan to ban disposable vapes - ‘They’re making the world worse’

Minister of State Ossian Smyth has defended the proposed ban on disposable vapes, saying they are “very wasteful” and making the world “a worse place”.

The Minister for the Circular Economy said a public consultation will be carried-out before any ban on the disposal nicotine products is finalised, but it could be introduced under the EU single-use plastics directive.

The Green TD said the popularity of disposable vapes has increased greatly in the last two years and a recent study found that “50pc of young people who were vaping were choosing to use disposable vapes”.

"This product which contains lithium ion batteries and electronics and so on is used for a very short period of time and then thrown away and that is just very wasteful,” he said.

"I was at the Electric Picnic earlier this year, if you went to a summer festival, you'd have seen these very brightly coloured tubes all over the ground everywhere. So, there an innovation which I think is making the world a worse place.”

Expand Close Minister of State Ossian Smyth. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister of State Ossian Smyth. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Minister Smyth defended the merits of the ban, since people could still buy disposable vapes online.

Read More

He said they have become the “default option”, for younger people in particular, because they cost “half the price” of a box of cigarettes.

However, he argued that consumers would prefer to buy a regulated product in a shop, rather than purchasing disposable vapes online.

"I think that people do want the reassurance from government if they are buying a vaping product and putting it into their lungs, that this is something that is certified, that they know the quantity of nicotine that's inside them but you wouldn't know if you just bought some random product on the internet and began to use it,” he said.

Minister Smyth said “we don’t really have a problem” with people using reusable vapes and enhanced nicotine product legislation is coming down the line.

"And I think that is going to include rules about how to regulate this better, how to decide what age you should be to buy it, what strengths should be inside,” he added.

Minister Smyth described it as “priority legislation” for Government and said it will be “addressed in this calendar year” and “won’t take years to carry-out”.

Meanwhile, it’s understand proposals are coming before Cabinet to bring in a temporary ban on evictions, which Mr Smyth said he would support.

"I think that a temporary ban on evictions is the right thing to do and I know that this afternoon at three o'clock that Minister O'Brien has called a meeting of the various stakeholders... and I think that they're going to sit down with the with the industry and see what's the best way to bring this through," he added.

Read More



