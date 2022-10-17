Close

Meet the Docklands tech consultant who says his fellow workers are the key to making business face its responsibilities on climate

Caroline O'Doherty

The passengers exiting the Dart at Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock do not look much like revolutionaries. Dressed in smart casuals, wireless ear buds snugly in place, they alight observing polite “after you” protocols, laptop bags slung over shoulders, the occasional folded scooter in hand.

Their platform lies under the gaze of Google’s extensive European headquarters and they disappear inside or disperse to the banking, investment, legal and tech firms beyond.

