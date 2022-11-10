Mars to appear as extremely bright star in Irish skies on Friday night

Stargazers across Ireland are in for a celestial treat on Friday night when the full moon will light up Mars which will appear as an extremely bright red star from dusk to dawn.

According to Astronomy Ireland, everyone on the island will be able to witness the rare sight with the naked eye.

"Mars comes close to Earth roughly every 2.1 years which it is doing at the end of 2022. This means it will be exceptionally bright to the naked eye,” said David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine.

"To have the full moon very close to it while Mars is so bright is an extremely rare sight," he said.

"As people stand looking at this marvellous sight in evening skies they can spare a thought that Mars is actually twice as wide as the moon, but being 200 times further away makes it look just like a bright 'dot' compared to the moon's huge disk,” he added

To witness the phenomenon, people should look to the east from around 7pm when both Mars and the moon will be rising.

The spectacle will be visible throughout the evening until well after midnight.

Meanwhile, the magazine is encouraging people to capture the image on their mobile phone cameras and send them to magazine@astronomy.ie.