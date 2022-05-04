Major revamp of National Parks and Wildlife Service will give service ‘a voice to speak for nature’ after highly critical report

MORE staff, extra money, new powers and a management shake-up are all promised in a major overhaul of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The chronically under-resourced service is also to be restructured for greater independence from ministers and Government department bosses.

Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, under whose remit the NPWS falls, said the changes amounted to a “renewal” of the service.

“The NPWS will be established as an executive agency, giving it a strong identity and voice to speak for nature,” he said.

As a first step, the service’s budget has been restored to pre-recession levels, reaching €47m this year, but there is now a commitment to increase that by up to €55m more over the next three years.

Recruitment of 60 new staff will also begin and a revamped human resources department will develop a long-term strategy for attracting and developing expertise.

The Strategic Action Plan, published this morning, comes in response to highly critical independent reviews of the NPWS which found it under-staffed, under-funded, in appropriately structured and inadequately empowered to do its job.

The service has around 400 employees to manage six national parks, 78 nature reserves and many other State lands and properties.

They are responsible for everything from educational courses to tourist facilities, along with a vast array of conservation work, scientific studies and protection plans.

It is responsible for implementation of EU directives, issuing and monitoring of licences for game shooting and other activities in protected areas, advising on policy, wildlife crime investigation and prosecution and must also provide submissions on planning applications in sensitive areas.

In 2019, the Dáíl declared a biodiversity emergency but the key state agency in charge of biodiversity, the NPWS, has been operating on pre-2008 funding levels until now.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, whose department is in overall charge of heritage and the NPWS, acknowledged the “complex range of responsibilities” the service was juggling.

“It is vital that we have a resilient and effective NPWS to perform all those functions,” he said.

The action plan will be accompanied by new legislation to give statutory protection to the national parks, only one of which, Killarney National Park, is fully recognised by law.

IT capacity thoughout the service will also be overhauled and a new internal communications division will be established.

Recruitment of 60 staff will be prioritised to cover roles as rangers, scientists, general operatives, managers and human resources specialists.

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) gave a warm welcome to the reforms which were signed off by Cabinet on Tuesday evening and announced in Ballykeefe Nature Reserve in Co Kilkenny this morning.

“We have waited a long time for this announcement but we can now look forward to a nature conservation agency that the people of Ireland can be proud of,” said IWT campaigns officer, Pádraig Fogarty.

“We urgently need to get on with the task ahead. There is no time to lose. Nature in Ireland has suffered terribly from the neglect of previous administrations but we can now look forward to a fresh start.”