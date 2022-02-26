Major new report on climate impacts will raise the question of who will pay costs of adapting to change

THE world’s top climate scientists will warn next week that avoiding escalating climate change is no longer possible and countries will have to spend big to protect their people, nature and economies.

Their report, due Monday, will detail the damage already happening and assess the consequences for every land mass, ocean and natural habitat in the world.

Compiled by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), it will look at the impacts for cities, coastal communities, infrastructure, food production, health, livelihoods and poverty.

It will also throw up the most political question in the climate crisis - who is going to pay for the mess?

The report, Climate Change: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability, has been a work in progress for three years.

It had already taken 18 months before that for the 195 IPCC member governments to assemble the panel of 270 scientists from 67 countries who have authored the report and to agree the scope of their work.

Their work ultimately stretched to assessing 34,000 individual research papers from and about every part of the world.

Oceans and freshwater systems, deserts, mountains, polar regions and tropical forests – the ‘biodiversity hotspots’ that offer the clearest physical indicators of climate change - are all included.

Another team reviewed three drafts of the report and made 62,418 comments on the findings.

All of those papers, conclusions and remarks have now been combined into the final report and a summary for policymakers.

For the past two weeks, a team of reviewers has been going through the summary line by line.

Realistically, it is all that politicians and lawmakers are going to read so it is essential it is clearly understood.

“We have to be careful how we communicate these facts,” Professor Petteri Taalas, head of the World Meteorological Organisation told the opening of this final meeting two weeks ago.

“We have to separate impacts from natural variability from impacts from climate change.”

This distinction is important. Overstating the former will give world leaders yet another excuse for sluggish action.

Overstate the latter and there is a risk of losing hard-won credibility.

The wording of the summary must also be careful because this will probably be the most political of the IPCC reports to date.

In laying bare the impacts of climate change on people, ecosystems and ways of life, the most vulnerable will be clear to see, and they will be in the poorer countries of the global south.

In setting out how countries will need to adapt to those impacts, the inescapable conclusion will be that those same, most vulnerable nations will need the most help.

That unavoidably raises the issue that has created tensions and weakened agreements at UN climate talks for years.

The issue is the responsibility of rich countries that built their economies on fossil fuels to pay for the damage their ‘success’ has inflicted on the least developed nations and for the supports they need to prevent or withstand further loss.

Provision for such ‘loss and damage’ was extremely contentious at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow last November and the only agreement reached was that efforts to reach agreement should intensify.

That rankles with Conor O’Neill, head of policy with Christian Aid.

“The entire continent of Africa, home to over 1.3 billion people, is responsible for less than 4pc of historic global emissions,” he said.

“This glaring inequality is recognised in successive climate treaties, where wealthy states responsible for the crisis pledged to provide financial support to help developing countries adapt, but targets have been badly missed.”

Adaptation is not only a concern of the poorer nations.

Extreme floods, heatwaves and wildfires have caused enormous damage across central Europe, Canada, the United States and Australia.

Physical damage to buildings and infrastructure has been immense but the knock-on effects on transport, communications, energy supply, food production, trade, health services, livelihoods and economies is almost unquantifiable.

The physical impacts of climate change have been slower to hit home in Ireland. The latest national Climate Action Plan, published in November, is the first to address the issue in any detailed way but, tellingly, it is the last chapter in the document.

Experts warn the fact that Ireland has escaped severe impacts so far should not create a false sense of security.

Dr Bríd Walsh is policy coordinator of Stop Climate Chaos, a coalition of 40 Irish environmental, human rights, social justice, religious and aid organisations campaigning for climate action.

“We need to up our game on adaptation to climate impacts at home,” she said.

She points to criticisms by the Climate Change Advisory Council which warned last December that the country’s health services, communications systems, and gas and electricity infrastructure were not equipped to withstand damage and disruption from climate-related events.

Dr Walsh said it was crucial that the deficiencies were addressed.

“It is vital that Ireland gets this right to avoid exposing more people to greater risk,” she said.



