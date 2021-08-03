| 11.2°C Dublin

Low take-up for Ryanair carbon offset option

Ryanair has introduced a &lsquo;carbon calculator&rsquo; for passengers. Photo: Jason Alden

Caroline O'Doherty

Ryanair has defended its soft approach to passengers' climate action options, insisting consumer concerns will see the initiative take off without the need for a stronger push.

The airline has introduced a ‘carbon calculator’ for passengers, enabling them to find out how much their individual journey will cost in carbon emissions and providing a way to cover the cost.

But this offsetting option is voluntary and only appears at the final payment page of online booking so customers do not get a chance to factor it in when they are adding up other optional extras.

