Low take-up for Ryanair carbon offset option

Ryanair has defended its soft approach to passengers' climate action options, insisting consumer concerns will see the initiative take off without the need for a stronger push.

The airline has introduced a ‘carbon calculator’ for passengers, enabling them to find out how much their individual journey will cost in carbon emissions and providing a way to cover the cost.

But this offsetting option is voluntary and only appears at the final payment page of online booking so customers do not get a chance to factor it in when they are adding up other optional extras.

Ryanair already has a flat rate carbon offsetting contribution option of €2 per journey on the payment page and only 3pc of passengers have forked out the extra since it was introduced in 2017.

Read More

In total, they have contributed just €3.5m to carbon offsetting projects around the world such as clean fuels and tree planting initiatives.

That is from a customer base of 150 million passengers a year in a normal flying year.

The flat rate option will remain but if customers opt to calculate their specific carbon cost, they will pay a little more.

A city break is likely to cost an additional €2.60 while some of the further destinations might add around €3.50.

Thomas Fowler, Ryanair’s sustainability director, said the airline had set no target for either the percentage of passengers who will pay the extra, or the total amount of money the initiative might raise.

"Because it’s voluntary, we haven’t set targets, but we’re hopeful that as people realise it’s not that expensive to fully offset, they will take up the option more,” he said.

The fact that it is not expensive is one of the criticisms environmental groups make about carbon offsetting by airlines as they argue it does not reflect the true climate cost of aviation emissions.

However, Mr Fowler said Ryanair used certified carbon offsetting projects and the reason the cost per passenger was low was down to the airline’s policy of flying full.

"That’s why we have one of the lowest emission rates per passenger kilometre,” he said.

He said the airline would look at the possibility of moving the calculator to the start of the booking process to try to encourage more passengers to consider paying the extra as they worked through the details of their flight.

Mr Fowler said the airline was also having discussions with partner hotels about their sustainability efforts and with car hire companies about offering electric vehicles and scooters.

“We’re conscious of the work that we’re doing and that it’s not undone somewhere else.”

The company is not backing EU proposals for a carbon tax on jet fuels, however, because it says it would raise fares, disadvantage island states and not be applicable to long-haul flights.

Mr Fowler said the focus should be on incentivising the development of sustainable aviation fuels and more efficient aircraft. "By taxing, you are taking away capital that could be invested in new technology,” he said.