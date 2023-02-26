Low pressure and water outages to continue into the evening in north Co Dublin

Around 60,000 households in north Co Dublin will continue to experience low water pressure or water outages until this evening following an overhaul of the water supply to the area.

Approximately 200,000 household and business customers were affected when the water supply was cut off from 1am before resuming at 11am.

However some areas are not expected to have their water return to normal until 9pm or 10pm tonight, according to a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann.

In the meantime, the utility is urging all customers in north Co Dublin to conserve water as much as possible to allow water to return to normal.

The water supply to the entire area was shut off at 1am today as part of the final phase of construction of a new water pipeline between the Ballycoolin Reservoir and Swords. The water was switched back on at 11am.

“Water services crews worked throughout the night and have successfully completed the connection works and water is beginning to slowly return. Crews will continue to closely monitor the local network to ensure any issues such as leaks or bursts are quickly identified and fixed until water supplies are fully restored,” the spokesperson said.

However, due to the size of the pipes and network it could take up to 10 hours for normal supply to resume, with those customers on higher ground or the end of the network being the last to have their water refill.

The affected areas include Swords, Santry, Malahide, Portmarnock, Kinsealy, Ballyboughal, Lissenhall, Donabate, Portrane, Turvey, Loughshinny, Palmerstown (Fingal), Rush, Lusk and Skerries.

Nearby M1 service stations and surrounding areas are also affected.

Alternative water supplies are available at a number locations until water supply returns to normal. These include Tesco Shopping Centre in Rush, Rathmore Park car park in Lusk, Seaview Park car park in Portrane, St. Finian's Catholic Church in Swords South, St. Colmcille's GAA Club in Swords North, Church of the Sacred Heart in Malahide, Portmarnock Sports and Leisure Club, Skerries Mills car park, Donabate beach car park.

Customers are asked to bring their own containers and to boil water as a precaution before drinking.

William McKnight of Uisce Éireann, said: “We understand that this necessary outage may be disruptive to the local community and we are continuing to work hard to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible while monitoring the existing water main closely to ensure any issues are identified immediately and rectified.”

“We are appealing to communities in these areas to continue to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need to allow the network to fully recharge.”