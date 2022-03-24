Low income communities not getting fair say in environmental and planning decisions

LOW-INCOME communities feel excluded from environmental decisions with little input into energy policy or the planning of housing, public transport, essential services and green spaces.

They are also disproportionately affected by high traffic levels, poor air quality, pollution related illness, flooding, dumping and development that favours tourists, students and other groups who pass through rather than stay to form permanent neighbourhoods.

These are the some of the findings of a study that calls for much greater consideration of the impacts of planning and environmental policies on marginalised areas and groups.

The research was carried by the Centre for Climate and Society at Dublin City University (DCU) for the Centre for Environmental Justice run by the Community Law & Mediation charity.

Read More

Leader author, Sadhbh O’Neill, said a major information gap was hindering understanding of environmental justice.

Environmental data was gathered by some agencies and social deprivation data by others, but the data sets were not linked to show their correlation.

“Environmental justice is not a concept that’s used in public policy so from a point of view of monitoring and measuring it, it’s not really anybody’s responsibility,” she said.

Rose Wall, chief executive of Community Law & Mediation, said marginalised communities and groups felt excluded from environmental and planning deliberations with costs of making submissions or legal challenges prohibitive and their concerns side-lined in final decisions.

She said moves to further restrict participation under the proposed Housing and Planning and Development Bill would make matters worse.

“It will only make it more difficult for communities to have a say in shaping their local environment and ensuring accountability in environmental matters,” she said.

“This will seriously damage environmental oversight and democracy at a critical time when access to justice should be strengthened rather than restricted.”

The report found that older people, Travellers, migrants and women found it particularly hard to have their voices heard in decisions that affected their environment.

An example of the inequalities highlighted is communities with poor public transport and low car ownership who struggle to access services and amenities.

They contribute least to traffic fumes but often suffer the most from the impacts of car-owners availing of the services and amenities out of reach of locals.

Joe O’Brien, Minister of State for community development, who attended the report publication, said he was acutely aware of the need for strong local participation in decision-making.

He said he was keen to further strengthen the Public Participation Network (PPN) through which local authorities engage with community groups in their administrative area.

Mr O’Brien said he would publish a review of the PPN system in the coming months which would identify where further supports were needed.

He also pointed out that local authorities were obliged by law to consult with PPNs on developing local climate action plans.

Mr O’Brien said he had commissioned research into the barriers preventing people from marginalised backgrounds from participating in their local PPN.

“Once those barriers are identified, we will take action to remove or mitigate them and give marginalised people fuller access to local decision making in environmental and climate policies.”