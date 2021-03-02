Local authorities need to buy land ‘now’ to deliver affordable homes target in 2025, committee told

Local authorities need to buy land “now” if affordable homes are to be delivered in 2024 and 2045, an Oireachtas Committee heard today.

The County and City Management Association (CCMA) said that while there is land in the pipeline for construction of 25,000 units across the country already, there is not enough land which has not already been committed to housing but may be suitable for it.

“There’s not, we believe, not a significant amount of land in that category, it could be of the order maybe another 5,000, 10,000 units,” said CCMA Programme Coordinator Eddie Taffe.

Mr Taffe said that there is not enough land to deliver the promised 100,000 units in the coming years.

“We need to start buying land now at this stage, this year and next year if we are to deliver houses on it in 2024, 2025.”

“We have to start buying land again because of the lead in time required to identify land, in some cases get it services, go through the planning process, procurement process and then deliver housing on it.”

The association also said that it is in negotiations with the Department of Housing to increase additional funding for the service site fund.

Chair of the Association Frank Curran said at the moment, the fund only covers infrastructure costs.

Extra funding would cover the “costs of construction of the difference between the actual cost of building a house and the affordable price”.

“That would help very much in terms of delivery,” Mr Curran said.

The lack of investors in affordable housing would reduce profits “as much as possible” to keep homes cheap, the Housing Alliance told this morning’s meeting.

Local authorities, the Land Development Agency and Approved Housing Bodies would be able to deliver cost rental homes without the involvement of developers, the Housing Alliance said.

“The profit element of this needs to be reduced as much as possible. The purpose of this is to keep the costs down, so I can’t see how involving private sector actors, investors, is going to keep those costs down,” said Declan Dunne, CEO of Respond, which is part of The Housing Alliance.

“We would be optimistic that the state between local authorities, the LDA and the AHBs that we could adequately do this and that we’re well placed to do it and that we’re focused on the lowest possible rents for the tenants,” he told the Committee this morning.

Online Editors