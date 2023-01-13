‘Like nothing we’ve seen before’ – Irishman reveals full extent of devastating floods in Western Australia

As most Australians were counting the clock down on New Year’s Eve, Stephen Dawson was watching some figures going in the opposite direction.

The Dubliner is Minister for Emergency Services in Western Australia, which makes him responsible for a state 30 times the size of Ireland – but one small community was causing him concern.

Fitzroy Crossing, named for the Fitzroy River and the bridge crossing that forms a vital part of the vast region’s only sealed road, was under flood alert.

At first the warning, which was prompted by the arrival of ex-tropical cyclone Ellie, was for moderate flooding, which the area has handled before.

On New Year’s Day, with rain still falling, the river level swept past moderate and went straight for major flooding, benchmarked at 12.5 metres.

The next day the river was still rising, hitting 13.2 metres, and people wondered if it might match the 2002 record when it reached 13.95 metres.

Expand Close Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson

“It got up to 15.81 metres – that’s six feet higher than it’s ever been,” Mr Dawson said.

“This is the wet season and we often get flooding but nothing to this degree or extent. It caught everyone by surprise.

“The Bureau of Meteorology told us the amount of water that flowed under the bridge in 24 hours at the height of the flood was the same as the whole city of Perth [population 2 million] uses in 20 years.

“The flood waters were as wide as 50km in places. It’s unprecedented.”

With his ministerial portfolio, Mr Dawson could call on federal, state and local rescue and relief services to respond, but even with those resources on hand, reaching those in need was a major challenge.

“In a normal flood or fire event, within hours we have incident management teams on the ground with logistics, communications and other experts, and then we get supplies moving – but the cyclone hung around for days.

“It was really frustrating watching from afar, and obviously a very anxious time for people on the ground.”

What happened on the ground was shocking.

People there are very resilient and stoic but there have been a lot of tears

“Fitzroy Crossing itself was pummelled. The damage out there is quite extraordinary. Houses will have to be knocked down. There’s a lot of livestock lost. Big chunks are gone out of the highway and the bridges are banjaxed,” said Mr Dawson.

“We haven’t had any reported fatalities, thank God. But there’s so much devastation. People there are very resilient and stoic but there have been a lot of tears.”

Scenes filmed from the air show vast swathes of desert and bush turned into an inland ocean, making delivery of supplies by the normal road route impossible.

Trucks are having to make detours from Perth to South Australia and up through Alice Springs and the Northern Territory – adding almost 6,000km and days of extra journey time to a round trip.

Only a preliminary examination of the road and the collapsed Fitzroy Crossing bridge has been possible so far and no substantial repairs can begin until the wet season ends in April.

In the meantime, students who were at home for the extended Christmas holiday – which serves as the schools’ main summer break – may need to be airlifted from evacuation centres back to the main cities when term resumes at the end of the month.

Expand Close Satellite image from last month showing flooding along Fitzroy River / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Satellite image from last month showing flooding along Fitzroy River

Expand Close A satellite image from last week showing flooding along Australia’s Fitzroy River. Photo: Nasa Earth observatory / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A satellite image from last week showing flooding along Australia’s Fitzroy River. Photo: Nasa Earth observatory

It’s all very different from Mr Dawson’s native Blanchardstown, where he lived until his teens when his parents moved the family abroad.

A Labor Party activist since university, he got elected to the state assembly 10 years ago and was first made a minister in 2017. He is keenly aware of the extreme weather that has brought relentless waves of record heat, drought, floods and fires to other parts of Australia in recent years.

“We’d been relatively unscathed in the west, but we’re seeing the frequency of bush fires increase and this kind of rain and flooding is like nothing before. There’s definitely a changing climate. It puts everybody on tenterhooks.”

He’s also aware of how much ground Australia has to make up on climate action after nine years of federal rule by the conservative Liberal Party ended with Labor’s victory in last year’s general election.

“Under the former federal government we were totally behind the eight ball. Many of those people in that government were climate change deniers, quite frankly,” he said.

“Australia has been pummelled by so many extreme events, but I read the Irish Independent on my phone every day and I’ve watched from afar Ireland having summers like it never had before, so it’s everywhere.”

Mr Dawson would welcome hearing weather stories and other tales from Ireland first-hand, and is asking Irish backpackers and “tradies” such as carpenters and electricians to consider coming out west for the clear-up and rebuild.

“We’ve got lots of work ahead of us after the floods. It would be a great experience,” he said. “It’s the real Australia out here. We’d make them very welcome.”