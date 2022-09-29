Light displays around Irish coast highlight sea-level rise due to climate change

Padraig, Angela and Ava (7) Breslin from Monivea in Co Galway viewing a light installation by Timo Aho and Pekka Niittyvirta at Spanish Arch, Galway, that marks the potential future storm surge height at the iconic location. The installation kicks off the Línte na Farraige project. Picture: Andrew Downes

Light shows at coastal locations around the country will highlight where rising sea levels will reach with unabated climate change.

The science-meets-art project has been installed at Spanish Arch in Galway but will also be recreated at Wexford Harbour, the Martello Tower in Blackrock, Dublin and Balbriggan Lighthouse over the coming months.

Lines of light, projected onto buildings and walls, show the forecasted level of rising seas based on the most recent scientific evidence.

Read More

The idea, says David Dodd of the Dublin CARO (Climate Action Regional Office), is to raise awareness among the public of climate change impacts and get them involved in helping to “lower the line”.

Galway’s famous Spanish Arch, which was lit up for the first time on Wednesday night, has a line at 1.9 metres high – the predicted storm surge level based on a one metre sea level rise.

That’s the forecasted global rise in sea levels in less than 80 years if current high levels of greenhouse gas emissions continue.

A 1.9m storm surge would flood almost all of Galway city and its coastal suburbs.

The project, called Línte na Farraige, is a collaboration between scientists at Trinity College Dublin and Maynooth University, CAROs around the country and visual artists.

It is funded under the Creative Ireland Programme which is promoting ‘creative climate action’.

Dr Zoe Roseby of Trinity’s school of natural sciences said the aim was to produce a visual interpretation of the scientific facts in the most public way possible.

“We have chosen to place these striking installations in locations of local significance to promote cohesion and action among communities,” she said.

“The goal of the project is to provoke a dialogue around rising sea levels and to demonstrate that the future is still in our hands as the rate and amount of future sea level rise depends largely on our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The light installations, which are powered by solar panels, were devised by Finnish artists, Timo Aho and Pekka Nittyvirta, who worked on similar projects in Scotland, Finland and Florida.

A website, www.lintenafarraige.com, explains the project and will chronicle its expansion to the other locations while also providing information about how people can get involved in climate action.

Read More



