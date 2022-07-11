Lift off: First pair of crane chicks born here in 300 years

An extremely rare bird that has not nested in Ireland for centuries has successfully hatched two chicks thanks to a peatland rehabilitation scheme by Bord na Móna.

The semi-state body said that two Common Cranes have returned to a rewetted peatland and had a pair of chicks last month, sparking hopes it may return as a breeding species.

The discovery of the nesting cranes on Bord na Móna peatlands is deemed to be hugely significant as the species has not bred in Ireland for over 300 years and was even feared to be extinct.

The precise location of the birds is being kept confidential in order to avoid them being disturbed but the birth of the crane chicks is being hailed as a huge boost for Ireland’s conservation project.

Bord na Móna’s ecology team have also spotted another crane at an Irish site which was rewetted through the Peatlands Climate Action Scheme (PCAS) last year.

This third adult crane may have been a chick from the original pair of cranes or an Irish-bred bird.

The company’s lead ecologist Mark McCorry said it was “very exciting” to see the birds returning to its peatlands, following on from a successful breeding programme in 2021.

“It is particularly significant that these are some of the first cranes born here in centuries,” he said.

“The appearance of a crane using sites that were re-wetted last year is a real indication that we are creating the right conditions for these birds and for lots of other biodiversity. Getting to see this bird slowly flying low over the new wetlands has been a highlight for me this year.”

Its peatland rehabilitation scheme was one of the most extensive ever carried out in Europe and involved work on 18 peatlands in 2021 with another 19 underway in 2022.

During its first year, the conversation body was behind the rewetting of some 8,000 hectares of peatland. Funded through the Department of the Environment at a cost of €108m.

Standing at around 4ft high and with a wingspan of more than 7ft, cranes were part of Irish folklore and were even kept as pets in medieval times.

Once common in Ireland, the destruction of their habitat and being hunted by predators saw them becoming extinct some time between 1600 and 1700.