Legal experts challenge claim that fracked gas import ban not possible

Legal experts have disputed the Attorney General's advice that it is not possible to introduce a law banning fracked gas imports.

A team from the Irish Centre for Human Rights (ICHR) at NUI Galway examined the issue and found there was no legal impediment to a ban.

The group, under the supervision of Dr Maeve O’Rourke, produced a 40-page legal opinion, summing up: “We conclude that no provision of the proposal is incompatible with European Union, European Free Trade Association or World Trade Organisation law.”

Their findings are backed by advice from the European Parliament's research service.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan this week published a policy statement setting out the Government’s formal opposition to any move to import fracked gas.

That effectively places a moratorium on the development of terminals to handle the liquid form of the gas, LNG.

He added that position could change if an energy security review currently under way pointed to a need to use LNG.

He also said he would work with like-minded EU countries to push for a Europe-wide ban on fracked gas.

Mr Ryan said the Attorney General had advised that a full legislative ban was not possible because Ireland was bound by EU energy market laws.

Fracked gas is extracted by fracturing rock underground over wide areas, which opponents say causes uncontrolled gas and chemical releases into the air, huge environmental damage and illness in neighbouring communities.

The practice is banned here for those reasons but is common in the US where environmental groups, backed by celebrity activists such as Mark Ruffalo, have called on countries like Ireland not to support the industry by allowing imports.

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan asked the European Parliament’s research service for an opinion as to whether there were any legal obstacles to a ban last November.

That opinion states that treaties forming the basis of EU law “clearly indicate that Member States choose the conditions for exploiting their energy resources and which energy sources they allow.”

It concludes: “They can therefore choose to ban particular fossil fuels and its structures if they decide so.”

Ms Boylan has written to the chair of the Climate Change Committee, Green Party TD Brian Leddin, asking that the committee be allowed to examine the issue in light of the contradictory opinions.

“I’m wondering how much of this was about law and how much was about the Energy Charter Treaty,” she said.

The treaty allows fossil fuel companies sue governments that make policy changes that affect their investments.

Shannon LNG has longstanding plans for a terminal at Ballylongford in Co Kerry and, despite numerous court challenges by environmental groups blocking its development, the company said recently it would submit a fresh planning application before the end of this year.

“I think we need to be very clear on what basis policy is being adopted and what actual constraints there are in law,” Ms Boylan said.

The Department of Climate Action declined to publish the Attorney General’s advice.

A spokesperson said: “There was a thorough and comprehensive consideration in the Department of all aspects of regulation and legislation permissible under Irish and EU law in considering the approach taken, in addition to consultation with the Office of the Attorney General.”

The IHCR research project was assisted by the Global Law Action Network and provided a sample wording of a legislative ban which the authors asked to be included in the Climate Action Bill currently making its way through the Oireachtas.