Leading planning lawyer hits back at remarks made about him by the new chair of An Bord Pleanála

One of the country’s leading planning lawyers has hit back at remarks made about him by the new chair of An Bord Pleanála, saying they were unwarranted and inappropriate.

Oonagh Buckley, who took up the interim position at the scandal-hit planning authority in January, told a planning conference today she was “intrigued” that lawyer Fred Logue was invited to address the two-day event tomorrow.

“I hope the questioning you subject him to will be vigorous,” she told delegates at the Irish Planning Institute gathering in Clonmel.

Ms Buckley said Mr Logue’s firm, FP Logue, was responsible for half the judicial reviews taken against An Bord Pleanála decisions last year and it was a lucrative business for him.

Mr Logue was a long-standing critic of the now abandoned fast-track Strategic Housing Development scheme which resulted in a surge of judicial review proceedings.

He has also expressed serious concerns about proposals in the new Planning and Development Bill which he has said will create new grounds for legal challenges.

“He's right by the way,” Ms Buckley said. “Rewriting the planning code just means he has another 20 years of judicial reviews. That is going to make his life very lucrative.”

Ms Buckley said there were “business models” associated with judicial reviews, whether in planning or in asylum and citizenship law in which she previously worked.

“Solicitors work out a way of making money from taking judicial reviews. They don’t have to be successful. In fact they don’t even have to be majority successful.

“They’ll still make enough money from the State that it makes it worth their while to do it.

“So once you have a firm that’s worked out that business model, there’s no doing back. The genie is out of the bottle.”

Contacted for comment, Mr Logue said the fact that he was busy with judicial reviews was because of poor legislation.

“The only reason planning reform will be lucrative for lawyers is if the State passes legislation that breaches EU regulations and the Aarhus Convention (on environmental justice).

“That's completely within their control,” he said.

“Instead of taking swipes at me, she [Ms Buckley] should be advising the government to be conservative about their reform to make sure the law is compliant.

“That's the whole function of judicial review – to ensure compliance.”

Mr Logue said he ran a business and should not be criticised for doing so. “She gets paid to do her job and I don’t have a problem with that.

“I have not set the system up to revolve around FP Logue. If anything, the system has been set up to revolve around property developers.

“I actually think it’s inappropriate for somebody like her to be saying things like that, especially as I wasn’t there to speak for myself.

“She has a certain function and it’s supposed to be independent and be seen to be independent, and singling out me for criticism is not appropriate.”

Mr Logue is due to speak to the conference during a session titled ‘Persepectives on Planning Reform’ tomorrow morning.