Agriculture will have the smallest targets for reducing emissions of the sectors being targeted in the Climate Action Plan launched today by the Government.

Under the plan agricultural emissions will have to reduce by between 22 and 30pc by 2030.

This compares with 62-80pc for electricity generation, 42-50pc for transport, 44-56pc for buildings and 29-41pc for industry and enterprise.

‘Land use, Land Use Change and Forestry will have to reduce by 37-58pc.

The Government has this afternoon launched its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51pc by the end of the decade.

The €125 billion plan will change how people travel around the country, heat their homes and use transport as well as the production of food.

The Climate Action Plan 21 sets out how the Government plans to halve carbon emissions by 2030 following pledges made in the Programme for Government.

Among the sector targets include cutting electricity emissions by up to 81pc, land use by 58pc, transport by 50pc and agriculture by 30pc.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said climate action is at the heart of the Government's plans and policies over the next decade.

"It is now crystal clear we need to dramatically reduce the amount of greenhouse gases we are putting into the atmosphere to keep our ecosystems functioning and ensure that our planet is safe and liveable for generations to come," he said.

"Failure to act now is simply not an option."

He said it will require a "profound change" in our practices in every day life.

Mr Martin said the Government is "determined" to deliver change.

"Yes, it will be challenging but for the sake of our children and for the generations to come, we must confront the reality we now face," he said.

"The time to step up is now and we all must have the collective courage to do so.

"Acting now, and with purpose, will enable us to seize the many opportunities that arise from the transformation that is required.

"It will enable us to create new jobs in enterprises and develop new sectors that can compete and thrive in a decarbonised world.

"We will live up to the responsibility that we have to our children and to those not yet born.

"We will have warmer homes, cleaner water, cleaner air to breathe and a country where people are more connected to each other and more connected to our natural environment.

"We will do everything that we can to ensure that Ireland takes its place at the forefront of the global effort to get our planet back on a sustainable path. We will do the right thing."

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that climate change is happening now.

"Climate change is real. It's happening now. It's been happening for decades, but it has become more obvious in the past 10 years.

"We see it all around us with hotter summers, milder winters, more storms, more floods, more fires, shocking biodiversity loss.

"Need for action is long since past urgent and action has to happen on many levels, individual, community, national and international.

"Ireland is a smaller country, we are only five million people but on a per capita basis we had a disproportionately large impact on our climate."

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said there is no time left for any delay to tackle climate change.

He added: "We need every person involved in the sort of actions that are needed to stop the pollution of atmosphere.

"The plan we launch today is our best policy guide to how climate action and just transition will unfold in Ireland.

"I believe our country is well-placed to play its part in this great mission.

"We know what we have to do. Halving our emissions in this decade and become a climate neutral country by 2050.

"It will require an all-island approach and determined co-operation.

"It will involve system change in how we look after our land, use energy supplies, organise our transport, waste and the economic systems.

"It will be the defining challenge of our time."

More to follow...