Landowners could get climate action credits for future trees

LANDOWNERS could be encouraged to plant trees by being allowed to claim immediately for the carbon emission cuts they might achieve in the future.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has asked the Environment Minister to consider allowing ‘forward counting’ of cuts as planting rates fall far short of what is needed to counteract emissions.

However the idea of counting cuts from trees that have not even begun to make a dent in emissions has sparked concern.

Member of the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee, Senator Mary Alice Higgins, said she feared introducing “maths tricks” into climate policy.

“I would be concerned at introducing forward counting for a forest when we don’t know if it will burn down,” she said.

CCAC chair, Marie Donnelly, told the committee, however, the council was “shocked” to discover what poor shape the country’s forests were in.

In most countries, forests act as carbon ‘sinks’, absorbing the carbon dioxide emissions that are escalating global temperature rise and climate change.

In Ireland, so little planting is taking place while felling of trees for timber continues, that forests are providing a very limited sink.

Emissions from tree-felling, degraded peatlands and other damaging land uses total 9.6 million tonnes of carbon per year while forests are absorbing only 4.8m tonnes.

“That sink will disappear between now and 2030 and place us in a very difficult position,” Ms Donnelly said.

She said if planting was not rapidly increased, it would be “impossible” for Ireland to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Planting targets have been missed every year for the last decade, Ms Donnelly said. The current target was 8,000 hectares per year but only around 2,000-2,500 hectares was planted.

TD Bríd Smith said delays in the licencing system for new forests was the main problem and she believed clearing the backlog would see planting increase rapidly.

Ms Donnelly said the suggestion did not have to be followed but she was keen to put emission cutting incentives in place, particularly for farmers as agricultural emissions were a key concern.

She told the committee that methane emissions must be reduced and while farmers were looking to achieve those cuts through more efficient farming methods, the question of cutting livestock numbers still remained.

“That may well have to be government policy in due course,” she said.