Landlords could be forced to retrofit their properties under new proposals

A package of regulations and incentives is being devised to try to bring the building energy rating (BER) of tens of thousands of rented buildings up to energy efficient standards.

It includes the possibility that landlords leasing commercial properties could be legally bound to meet a minimum BER before being allowed to let to tenants.

Landlords with residential lettings could have to choose between upgrading to a minimum BER and compensating their tenants for higher heating bills under what is termed a 'cost balancing arrangement'.

Participation in the housing assistance payment (HAP) scheme might also be linked to energy upgrades although the proposal would include free upgrades for a defined period of time to get landlords on board.

Other ideas include creating a right for tenants of commercial properties to initiate improvements that would benefit their own comfort and energy bills if their landlords don't take action.

Other ideas rely more on incentives for landlords, including extra grants for those who retrofit both their rented property and their own home at the same time to agreed BER standards.

Making 'green leases' the norm is to be encouraged. These are standard commercial leases but with added clauses setting how the building should be used and maintained to ensure minimal environmental impact.

All the ideas have been brought to the table from other countries where they are currently in use, and they are being put out for discussion as part of a public consultation running until January 17.

Heating the country's buildings accounts for 13pc of annual national carbon emissions. The Climate Action Plan has ambitious targets for retrofitting 500,000 existing homes to B2 BER rating by 2030, as well as getting heat pumps into 600,000 new and existing homes and 25,000 commercial buildings.

An estimated one-in-five privately rented buildings have the lowest BER ratings of G or F, meaning they have little or no insulation, single-glazed windows and fossil fuel heating with old-style boilers.

While the cost of upgrading is off-putting for many owner-occupiers, it is considered more so for rented properties because of the 'split incentive'.

Landlords who would have to pay for the retrofit don't benefit from the warmer building and cheaper energy bills while tenants don't own the property and so have little incentive to invest in upgrading it.

Some of the proposals are likely to meet with opposition from landlords - but Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton, who is leading the plan, said rented properties had to be brought into the fold.

"We must include rented properties in our drive to upgrade 500,000 homes to a more energy efficient standard by 2030, making them warmer and cheaper to run for renters," he said. "Improved properties will be welcome for tenants and landlords alike because they will result in improved living conditions, better health outcomes and enhanced asset value. The environmental impact will be significant, with lower energy bills and lower emissions."

The ideas were compiled by an expert advisory group comprising representatives of the departments of climate action and housing and the Residential Tenancies Board.

A previously suggested proposal considered linking commercial rates to BER ratings but that was considered to be an issue for individual local authorities.

