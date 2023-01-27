Key details still absent from new planning laws despite looming summer deadline

Key elements of new planning legislation have yet to be teased out, despite a government target of having it passed into law by the summer.

Mandatory timelines for decisions on planning applications are to be introduced with different deadlines for different categories of development, but these have not been decided.

Penalties for failure to meet the timelines will apply, but it is not yet determined which planning authorities will be subject to them and how much they will pay.

New arrangements to provide protections against prohibitive legal costs for applicants challenging planning decisions in the courts will be devised, but there are few details yet.

Beefed-up powers for local authorities to act on planning breaches using dedicated regional teams of planning law experts are promised, but they too are unclear.

Called the Planning and Development Bill 2022, the draft runs to 700 pages.

Pre-legislative scrutiny – which will see the Oireachtas Housing Committee analyse every section in public session – is to begin on February 7. The hope is that any changes resulting from the committee’s scrutiny, and additional detail not yet in the bill, will be provided in April.

After that, it must be debated in the Seanad and Dáil, where some of the controversial elements are expected to be raised. Among those is the plan to make it harder to take judicial reviews of planning decisions in the High Court.

New rules will require that applicants show they are materially affected by the decision, which will make it harder to take a challenge on the grounds of principle, and those who wish to take a challenge as a group must form a company, be active as that company for a year and have at least 10 members.

A number of Green Party members expressed concern about the move when it was first outlined last year.

However, Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan played down any question of dissent in the coalition.

“I spent all of my political life supporting the rights of communities and environmental organisations to participate fully in our planning system and I’m confident that through the pre-legislative scrutiny process we will end up with a very robust planning bill,” he said.

“There are very good protections there and it is compliant with Aarhus,” he added, referring to the Aarhus Convention, which asserts the right of the public to easy access to information and judicial processes on environmental issues.

Minister for Local Government Kieran O’Donnell said the bill was the opposite of restrictive and new costs would make access to the courts easier.

As drafted, the bill says: “The court shall make no order as to costs in any proceedings relating to non-compliance with national law, or the law of the European Union, relating to the environment unless the court considers, for stated reasons, that the proceedings are frivolous or vexatious or constitute an abuse of process.”

It also says a scheme to deal with costs in judicial review proceedings is to be established by the Minister for the Environment in consultation with cabinet colleagues.