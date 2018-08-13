Just 8pc of popular bathing spots litter-free, new survey reveals

Fewer than one in 10 of the country's most popular bathing spots are clean and litter-free, a new survey reveals.

Almost 40pc of rivers, beaches and harbours are littered, Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) says, with just 8pc of surveyed areas deemed to be clean.

Parts of Cork Harbour and Doolin Pier in Clare have been branded as litter blackspots, and there is an urgent need to address the issue in parts of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The survey, commissioned by Ibal and conducted by An Taisce, found just one beach - at Salthill in Galway - was deemed to be clean, while popular tourist resorts of Lahinch, in Clare, and Bundoran, in Donegal, were both found to be littered.

While parts of the River Shannon at Lanesborough in Longford and Carrick-on-Shannon were assessed as 'clean to European norms', the Shannon at Portumna, in Galway, was heavily littered, as was the River Suir, in Waterford City.

The An Taisce report praised Kinsale Harbour as "remarkably free of litter for a busy harbour attracting lots of tourists".

Salthill was notable for "a virtual absence of litter throughout the beach, promenade, changing and parking areas".

But by contrast, the assessor cited "large accumulations of litter" such as "wood pallets, plastic containers and pieces of large plastic" in the area at Blackrock Castle, in Cork Harbour, while the Ballinacurra-Midleton area of Cork Harbour was described as "a persistently heavily littered site throughout".

Doolin Pier was criticised for its "high levels of litter and dumping" and "for any tourists it is a very unpleasant site".

Ibal spokesman Conor Horgan said the results were in sharp contrast with its recent surveys of towns across the country that showed 75pc of areas to be clean, compared to just 8pc in this survey.

"We know the success of the Wild Atlantic Way is placing strains on infrastructure of various kinds. Litter is a likely consequence of this and one local authorities need to manage to ensure the appeal of the Way is sustained," he said.

"Sadly, accumulations of litter in and around our waterways are a common sight in Ireland and this is borne out by these disappointing results. If we can call our towns clean, we cannot say the same for the areas around our beaches and rivers."

