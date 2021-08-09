| 14.3°C Dublin

It’s the ‘sunny north-east’ as Meath develops plans to move towards solar energy

Planning application in for one solar farm with 410,000 panels

Solar modules at a power plant in Muehlhausen, southwestern Germany. Photo: AFP Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

The sunny north-east does not have quite the same ring to it but Meath may be about to steal Wexford’s crown as the solar centre of Ireland.

Planning permission has been lodged in the east of the county for a solar farm 656 acres in size.

It will be arranged in 3,990 rows, each with between 25 and 125 panels, resulting in a total of 410,575 panels.

