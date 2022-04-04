It’s now or never: world’s top climate scientists say immediate action to cut emissions is vital

A protest banner is displayed during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow last November. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

IT’S now or never, the world’s top climate scientists have said in a warning that action to cut greenhouse gas emissions must accelerate immediately.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says in a new report that it is still possible to cut emissions fast enough and deep enough to prevent catastrophic global warming.

It says the knowledge, technologies and finance is collectively available to curb emissions now, halve them by 2030 and develop a zero emissions future.

But that will involve unwavering commitment to urgent actions aimed at limiting temperature rise to 1.5C.

They include: ensuring that global emissions peak before 2025 at the latest; reducing emissions by 43pc by 2030; and cutting methane by 33pc in the same time frame.

This will require substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency and use of alternative fuels such as hydrogen, still in its infancy in terms of large-scale production.

Cities and towns will have to be designed and built with maximum energy efficiency, industry will have to transform its materials and processes, and natural carbon capture will have to be scaled up through increased forestry and better land use.

Even then, success is not guaranteed.

“Even if we do this, it is almost inevitable that we will temporarily exceed this temperature threshold [1.5C] but could return to below it by the end of the century,” the IPCC said

Uncertainty should not deter action, however.

"It’s now or never if we want to limit global warming to 1.5C,” said Professor Jim Skea, co-chair of the IPCC working group which collated research from hundreds of scientists for the report.

“Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”

The report is the last in a series of three the IPCC has produced since August, with more than five years going into their preparation.

The first confirmed the causes of climate change, stating unequivocally that emissions from human activity were the source.

The second set out in stark detail the dire consequences for billions of the world’s people and the land and waters on which they depend.

This third report, like the others running to thousands of pages, looks at the solutions.

The authors stress that solutions do exist and that there have been some positive developments that can help with their implementation.

Emissions are growing but at a slowed rate, the cost of solar and wind energy has fallen by up to 85pc in a decade, and many countries have adopted climate action policies which are strong on paper at least.

“There is increasing evidence of climate action,” said IPCC chair, Hoesung Lee.

“There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective.

“If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation.”

This interpretation of the report’s findings was approved by 195 governments during difficult discussions over the last fortnight.

While its contents were not disputed, its publication comes during an energy crisis and war in Ukraine with some large countries tempted to return to coal to make up for gas shortages and spiralling prices.