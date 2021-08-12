| 17.7°C Dublin

‘It’s empowering’ – meet the people leading an environmentally conscious lifestyle, and find out how you can too

Sandra Murphy, founder of Afore After Expand
Sustainability influencer Orla Connolly Expand

Sandra Murphy, founder of Afore After

Ciara O'Loughlin

As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has given a ‘code red for humanity’ in its latest report, many people have been experiencing eco-anxiety. 

A relatively new term, eco-anxiety is that feeling of hopelessness and that the Earth is so destroyed that there’s no turning back.

While we do need to act now, these Irish women say it's not too late for everyone to pitch in to make a change.

