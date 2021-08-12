As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has given a ‘code red for humanity’ in its latest report, many people have been experiencing eco-anxiety.

A relatively new term, eco-anxiety is that feeling of hopelessness and that the Earth is so destroyed that there’s no turning back.

While we do need to act now, these Irish women say it's not too late for everyone to pitch in to make a change.

Orla Connolly, who has an Instagram page called ‘Maintainable Sustainable’, said she was always interested in being as eco-friendly as possible, but the real impact our habits were having on the planet didn’t hit her until two or three years ago.

“I've cut a lot of single-use plastic out. I use reusable bottles, coffee cups, straws, shower bottles, cosmetics. So, they're mostly glass or tin, there’s no waste at all,” she said.

The Dubliner said she believes the key to being more sustainable is taking it one step at a time at a manageable level.

“That's where the name of my page ‘Maintainable Sustainable’ came from. When you throw yourself in headfirst, we're just not built to be able to sustain that level of change, we're creatures of habit,” she said.

“So, that's why my focus on Instagram is small changes and little actions that you can make that will start to feed into that change of mindset."

Although the term ‘sustainable’ has been thrown around the past few years, it can be difficult to find products that are truly sustainable.

After changing her ways to be more eco-friendly following the 2018 IPCC report, Sharon Keilthy found it incredibly difficult to find sustainable toys for her daughter, who is now seven years old.

Everything was either wrapped in plastic or shipped 22,000km from China, so she started her own online company called Jiminy Eco Toys.

“We've gone out and found the most eco-friendly toys and we've done the research,” she said.

"So we’ve applied those criteria so that someone who comes to our store can relax and they don't have to vet the products themselves.”

Ms Keilthy said she “hasn’t yet solved” the issue of children asking for certain toys, but that “fewer, longer-lasting toys are always better”.

Fionnuala Moran, sustainability influencer and head of brand at 2GoCup, has made many changes to her everyday life to be more eco-friendly, including becoming vegan and quitting fast fashion.

However, she said she doesn't believe everyone needs to go vegan and that following a ‘climatarian’ diet is also beneficial.

“That involves eating local in-season food, meat, dairy. Avocados and any other resource-intensive foods like those would be a treat in that diet, so you'd have them very rarely,” she said.

Ms Moran said if she was to recommend one way in which someone can be more environmentally conscious, it would be getting a compost bin.

“If you can get a hot compost, and it costs a little bit, but put that against never having to put your brown bin out again and you are saving money there. And you're also saving money on compost.”

The Bray-native said she believes that everyone taking little steps to be more environmentally friendly is “the key”, but said she understands it can be overwhelming.

"The key is to not take on too many things all at once because then that's when it gets really overwhelming,” she said.

"But personally, I find it really empowering to try and do more things, and to have that control in what can seem like a really overwhelming situation.”

After seeing first-hand the detrimental effect that overconsumption in the fashion industry has on the environment, Sandra Murphy created her own sustainable label from her hometown in Co Clare.

The fashion and textile designer worked in New York for 16 years in major brands like Victoria’s Secret, Gap and Haynes.

However, after finding herself somewhat unfulfilled, she returned to Ireland to start her own label and online shop Afore After.

"I had my first interaction with sustainability in 2005 when I worked for Haynes. It introduced me to sustainable fabrics and materials such as organic cotton and recycled polyester,” Ms Murphy said.

However, it was a number of years until she realised that the material of the clothes wasn’t the full issue and that the overproduction and overconsumption of garments was much more at fault.

"The issue with fashion, in terms of the damage it's doing is overproduction and overconsumption,” the Clare native said.

"And that's been entirely driven by fast fashion. I've heard it from various voices over the last few years and that is that fast fashion won’t ever be sustainable.”

Ms Murphy added that many fast-fashion brands are jumping on the sustainability bandwagon, in a practice known as ‘greenwashing’, and that more regulations need to be in place to stop this.

"For example, if you pick up organic bananas, there's a body overseeing that so you know what you're actually getting is organic bananas,” she said.

"But fashion is entirely unregulated, so some of these claims by fast fashion brands are just wild.”