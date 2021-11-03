‘It sends out an appalling signal’ – COP26 menu slammed for only being 40pc plant-based

One of the menu's at COP26

COP26 has been slammed by climate change activists for only having 40pc of its menu plant-based.

Eating a vegan or plant-based diet is the “single biggest way” that an individual can reduce their carbon footprint, with the United Nations saying farmed livestock accounts for 14.5pc of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions.

Vegan activist Gerry Boland told Independent.ie that having 60pc of the menu either contain meat, dairy or fish is an “appalling signal”.

"They went for some kind of balancing act but the balance is in the wrong way, if anything it should have been 25pc meat and 75pc plant-based, at a very minimum.”

Delegates at the conference can enjoy an array of food including soups, salads, pizza, pasta, pastries, and haggis.

Each meal has been broken down into climate labels on the conference’s online menu, with a statement on each page saying: “According to the WWF, we need to get (the carbon footprint of food) down below 0.5 kg CO2e [per meal] to reach the goals defined in the Paris Agreement.

“By including climate labels on our menus, we aim to make it easier to achieve this goal – together.”

Only two-thirds of items on the menu have a carbon footprint at or below 0.5kg.

At the conference, 42pc of meals are plant-based, 30pc contain meat, 11pc contain fish and the rest contain eggs or dairy.

The meals with the highest carbon footprint contain meat. On one menu, a dish of ‘haggis, neeps and tatties’ has a carbon footprint of 3.4kg C02e, which is much higher than its ‘vegetarian haggis, neeps and tatties’ meal at 0.6kg C02e.

Mr Boland said the “mind boggles” that such a high proportion of meals contain meat at what has been deemed “the most important climate conference to date”.

He added: “However, at the same time I would've been astonished if they went for only a plant-based option, and I think at COP27 they will but it’s now that we need the big decisions.

"We all know this, this is when we need the big decisions taken and it’s a no brainer going plant-based and if COP26 isn't leading the way with what people are eating then honestly it’s an appalling signal to be giving out.”

