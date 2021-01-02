| -1.5°C Dublin

Irish Water’s constant battle to deal with the State’s waste and thirst

In charge: MD of Irish Water Niall Gleeson on the top of the Water Treatment Plant in Ringsend. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

As motivational messages go, the pictures on the wall at Irish Water’s Ringsend wastewater treatment plant are more taunting than encouraging.

Water quality in Dublin Bay will be good enough for Blue Flag status, declares one over a vista of sparkling sea meeting azure sky.

Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion strands will meet all EU bathing standards, vows another. Dublin’s finest amenity, declares a third with a bird's-eye view of the plant itself.

