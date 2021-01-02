Irish Water’s constant battle to deal with the State’s waste and thirst

As motivational messages go, the pictures on the wall at Irish Water’s Ringsend wastewater treatment plant are more taunting than encouraging.

Water quality in Dublin Bay will be good enough for Blue Flag status, declares one over a vista of sparkling sea meeting azure sky.

Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion strands will meet all EU bathing standards, vows another. Dublin’s finest amenity, declares a third with a bird's-eye view of the plant itself.

Within two years of the plant’s completion in 2005, it was overloaded. The beaches have often been subject to swimming bans, Merrion has officially been de-designated a bathing area and, around the bay, blue flags remain elusive.

“That was before...,” Niall Gleeson, Irish Water’s managing director doesn’t finish the sentence. Ringsend was built a decade before Irish Water existed, but he knows the public don’t want chronology; they just want the problem sorted.

Easier said than done. The plant was designed to treat the sewage of 1.64 million people but it receives a load equating to 1.98m with daily peaks as high as 2.38m.

It is creaking, and in heavy rain when stormwater drains add run-off to the load, it cannot cope. After basic filtering to remove toilet paper and the like, the excess is diluted and released untreated into the bay.

Ringsend is being upgraded to handle a population of 2.1m by 2023 and 2.4m in 2025 but that’s little more than the peaks it faces today.

“That gives a bit of headroom but it won’t keep you going for long,” Mr Gleeson warns.

With no room for further expansion at Ringsend, Irish Water wants to build a new plant at Clonshaugh in north Dublin, the Greater Dublin Drainage (GDD) project.

It had planning permission but this was quashed by the High Court after objectors argued An Bord Pleanála erred by approving the project despite an incomplete suite of environmental assessments.

The matter returns to court soon and is technically a matter between the objectors and Bord Pleanála so Mr Gleeson won’t discuss it, except to say the GDD is essential.

“This place is going to be up at 2.4m in 2025,” he says of Ringsend, “but the city is going to continue to grow and that’s not going to be enough.

“Within a few years we’ll need the extra capacity that GDD will provide. It’s needed for the further growth of the city, for housing and development.

“The worst-case scenario would be, if we can’t get planning for the GDD, or something else, that you would stop growth in the city because it will get to a point where you have to say stop. You can’t keep feeding into a system where the plant is over-capacity.”

Objections to infrastructure are not confined to Dublin. In Arklow, Co Wicklow, work begins soon on a treatment plant that was opposed for 30 years while raw sewage flowed daily into the Avoca river, and Irish Water is having to use compulsory purchase orders to get sites for plants.

In Co Sligo, where householders using the Lough Talt drinking water supply were on boil water notices for two years, Irish Water only succeeded in getting permission to upgrade the water treatment plant, which is in a Special Area of Conservation, when it invoked the EU’s IROPI (Imperative Reasons for Overriding Public Interest) clause – the first time this mechanism has been used successfully in Ireland.

“There are bottlenecks all over the country between water and wastewater treatment,” Mr Gleeson says. “Everyone wants them in their area but no-one wants them beside their house.”

Delays in the planning system must be addressed, he says. A dedicated planning and environment court as mentioned in the Programme for Government might help but he also says there are contradictions between Irish and EU environmental legislation that need tidying up to streamline the process.

Irish Water will play its part, he adds, through pre-planning consultation and any design features that make a project more palatable.

“I have seen sites [abroad] that blend into the background, blend into mountainsides, and have grass roofs and all that sort of stuff and if that’s the requirement, we’ll put it in.”

Possibly the biggest planning battle of all lies ahead. The utility wants to pipe water from the Shannon to Dublin to meet the city’s growing thirst.

Dublin needs around 600 million litres of water a day and 80pc of that comes from one source, the LIffey, which gives about 40pc of its flow to the city’s taps.

During the heatwave early last summer, demand went to 620m litres but the dry spell meant only 580m was being supplied.

Even now, demand has been running at the highest it has ever been for this time of year, hitting 585m litres.

Upgrades at Vartry and Leixlip plants will add 15m litres capacity next year but demand is growing by 10m litres a year.

“The headroom in Dublin is terrible,” Mr Gleeson says, delivering the same warning as he did about the wastewater infrastructure.

“If you look 10 to 20 years ahead, Dublin is going to run out of water so we have to find an alternative source. We can’t take any more from the Liffey.

“If we don’t have another source, we’ll have restrictions and maybe FDI (foreign directive investment) won’t come in because they can’t be guaranteed supply.”

Industry’s water use has become a bone of contention for critics. Food processing and pharmaceutical operations use large volumes as do data centres.

On request from Irish Water, the most recent centres incorporated alternative cooling systems but earlier centres remain an issue.

Retrofitting has not been suggested but, Mr Gleeson says: “It might be something we revisit.”

Dublin’s difficulties don’t wash with many Shannonsiders who fear damage to the river, and hundreds of landowners and numerous community campaign groups are adamant the pipeline won’t happen.

The project has hurdles to clear before it even goes to planning. It needs legislation, the Water Abstractions Bill, and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities is reviewing Irish Water’s arguments as to why it is needed.

The company is preparing a study on alternatives, such as ground water sources in the Curragh, taking water from the Boyne, and desalination, the results of which will be published in May.

Mr Gleeson is not enthusiastic about them, however, and particularly not about desalination, a method used mainly in countries that experience prolonged drought.

“People tend not to drink it so we’d have to blend it with water from other sources which would be a huge task and you have a lot of contaminants to deal with.

“It would be a shame in Ireland with the amount of rain we have and with a reservoir like the Shannon available, but we’re doing the studies, we’ll present the comparisons and take it from there.”

One of the arguments, he hears repeatedly is that, if Irish Water fixed leaks, Dublin would have plenty of water.

Repairs are happening and the leakage rate has fallen from 50pc overall to 37pc in Dublin and 41pc nationally.

Progress on leaks on private property has slowed since water charges were discontinued but the hope is that pushing the conservation message will prompt householders to act.

The excess water charge was supposed to impose some form of financial penalty but its introduction has been repeatedly delayed by government and, with pandemic handwashing messages taking precedence, Mr Gleeson doesn’t expect the go-ahead any time soon.

The legacy of the shambolic attempt by the Fine Gael-Labour government to introduce water charges when Irish Water was established in 2014 still lingers but Mr Gleeson says it is waning.

“When I started here two years ago and I’d get into a taxi with colleagues, the driver would ask where we worked and we’d all hesitate before answering. Now, we get mainly positive comments but we still have work to do on that. Our biggest issue now is that we’ll deliver €920m worth of capital projects this year so people will say, you have the money, why isn’t everything fixed?

“But we’ve identified €15-€20bn worth of upgrades so there’s a huge amount of work to do.” He looks at the pictures on the wall. “That’s still what we’re aiming for. That’s why we haven’t taken them down.”